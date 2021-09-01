TTUHSC Appoints New Senior Vice President of Research and Innovation | KLBK | KAMC





Lubbock, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Lori Rice Spearman of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) announced today (August 31) that Dr. Lance R. McMahon has been appointed as the new senior vice president of the office. Research and innovation. McMahon is also appointed at Jerry H. Hodge TTUHSC Pharmacy University.

McMahon is currently a professor and chairman of the Faculty of Pharmacy at the University of Florida, College of Pharmacy, and has a consistent record of successful research funding during his career. During his leadership as chair, the number of undergraduate faculty members has tripled and external research funding has quadrupled. The success of the department’s research has been unanimous for several years, with all 11 tenure / tenure-track pharmacodynamic faculty members serving as principal investigators for at least one National Institute of Health R-type grant during that period. ..

Rice Spearman said he is committed to building strategic research partnerships at TTUHSC and will achieve excellence by facilitating university funding, equipment, space collaboration, shared vision and strategic investment. rice field.

According to Rice Spearman, we welcome Dr. McMahon to play this important role in our university. His ability to work with our schools and research institutes helps to set forward-looking strategic priorities in research across the TTUHSC enterprise. Through his leadership, he moves the university towards our vision of promoting TTUHSC values, guiding faculty, growing and transforming research priorities, and transforming healthcare through innovation and collaboration. I can guide you.

Prior to his current role at the University of Florida, McMahon was a lifetime associate professor of pharmacology at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center in San Antonio. He got a PhD. He holds a PhD in Behavioral Neuroscience from the University of Texas A & M and was a postdoctoral fellow in the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology at the University of Texas School of Medicine in Galveston.

McMahons records show efforts to build strategic research partnerships. Together with his faculty colleagues, he created an interdisciplinary academic drug discovery and development platform focused on the central nervous system (CNS) acting on natural and synthetic derivatives. McMahon provides active leadership and support to several research centers and research institutes. He is currently a board member of the McKnight Brain Institute and a scientific advisor to the Center for Poisoning Research and Education at the University of Florida. The Center for Integrated Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases is within his home department, and colleagues in his department include the Center for Natural Product Discovery, Cancer Center, Institute of Genetics, Pharmacometrics and Systems Pharmacology Center. It plays an important role in several laboratories and centers. ..

In addition to the appointment of past and present faculty members in medicine and pharmacy, he has taught pharmacology and neuroscience to doctors, medicine, pharmacy, dentistry, assistant doctors, and physiotherapy students. Since 2003, he has been funded by NIH as Principal Investigator for six R01 grants, one R21 grant, and two U grants, for a total of $ 21 million.

He published 113 peer-reviewed treatises focusing on CNS agonists. McMahon is a regular member of the NIH Research Section. He has served as Executive Committee of the American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, Chair of the Programming Committee of the American Society for Pharmacology and Scientists, and Editor of two peer-reviewed journals.

(Press release from Texas Tech University Health Science Center)

