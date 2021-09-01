CSUN “Innovation Hub” – Daily News to help Latino Americans and a variety of other students succeed in their STEM careers





Northridge California State University will set up a Global Hispanic Serving Institute Equity Innovation Hub to be housed at California State University, Northridge, officials said Tuesday.

CSUN’s Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub works with other CSU campuses and HSI across the country to increase student success and provide science, technology, and science, technology, and other underserved Latin and other historically well-served students. Officials say they will equip them with career skills that are in high demand for engineering and mathematics.

This initiative is Apple Inc. And promoted in partnership with Gov.Gavin Newsom.

“CSU, the largest four-year higher education system in the United States, is a leader in servicing Latin students, and 21 of the 23 campuses are HSI-designated,” said CSU President Joseph Castro. Stated.

“CSU takes great pride in the work we have done to provide a path to STEM education that will lead to the world’s fifth largest economic support career. Through a bold vision from state leaders. … It works with Apple’s leading partners to leverage cutting-edge creative technology and the intellectual abilities of world-class faculty to combine their work to benefit thousands of talented students. An exciting opportunity to bring. In California and beyond. “

The hub is the result of a public-private partnership, and the building was made possible by a $ 25 million allocation in the California budget from 2021 to 22 and a donation from Apple.

“This exciting initiative demonstrates California’s commitment to creating new pathways for all individuals to succeed, reinforcing the fact that the innovation economy continues to expand,” Newsom said. I am. “It is my administration’s goal to expand equitable educational opportunities for the state’s largest population, and this $ 25 million allocation, along with a donation from California-based Apple, accelerates that goal. Helps to do. “

Apple also provides technology and design support as the project grows.

“By restructuring services through the lens of equity and racial justice, the Global HSI Equity Innovation Hub seeks to dramatically accelerate educational equity in the CSU system and across the country,” said CSUN President Erica Beck. Said. “CSUN’s Equity Hub is an ideal site for continuing these ongoing collaborations while expanding the map across HSI across the country and understanding proven strategies that benefit everyone. We shift the conversation from what students have to do to succeed to what our institutions have to do to serve Latin and a variety of other students well. I am aiming for. “

Hispanic institutions are universities where at least 25% of full-time undergraduate enrollees are Latin and at least half of the students seeking a degree in an institution must be low-income under the Higher Education Act. Is defined as.

At CSUN, more than 21,000 of the approximately 39,000 students enrolled in the fall of 2021 on campus were identified as Latin.

