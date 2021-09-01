Extension of voluntary return





CEO Sundar Pichai sent the following email to Google employees earlier this morning: The email has been edited to remove internal links.

Hello Google employee,

The COVID-19 pandemic is a humble challenge for all of us, and I’m still impressed with how the team navigates it. Despite these challenges, many offices around the world are already open and voluntarily welcome tens of thousands of Google employees. The situation around the world is still very volatile, so I would like to share how we planned our approach in the coming months.

First, as the office reopens, we want to bring together as many teams as possible, including regular team meetings, whiteboard brainstorming sessions, and outdoor socializing. While things are starting to improve in some parts of the world, pandemics continue to create uncertainty in many parts of the world. Recognizing that, we will fully extend our global voluntary office reinstatement policy until January 10, 2022, giving Google employees more flexibility and choice when retreating.

Starting January 10, countries and locations will be able to decide when to end their voluntary telecommuting based on local conditions that vary widely from office to office. Head up for 30 days before returning to the office to ensure that everyone has enough time to plan.

Finally, encouraging Google employees to rest and recharge during this period remains a major priority, so we plan an additional two days of global reset dates in the next quarter. October 22nd and December 17th.

The road ahead may be a little longer and bumpier than I expected, but I’m optimistic that we can overcome it together. It’s encouraging to see Google employees returning to more offices around the world. The ability to reconnect directly is rejuvenating for many of us and will become even more effective in the coming weeks and months. Thank you for all the great work you have done so far. I am looking forward to the busy fourth quarter. We continue to look for new ways to help people around the world.

-Sundal

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://blog.google/inside-google/company-announcements/extending-our-voluntary-return-office/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos