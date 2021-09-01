The Visitors Committee approves the hithole design and discusses the impact of the pandemic and the lessons learned during the three-day meeting. VTx





On Tuesday, board members were informed of the overall financial impact of the pandemic on auxiliary services last fiscal year. The pandemic noted a net loss of $ 50.2 million during the 2020-21 fiscal year (July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021). Despite the financial implications, the university budget was balanced through a variety of strategies, including temporary income savings, overhead relief, and state and federal support.

In addition, Virginia Tech was able to distribute more than $ 19.5 million to college students last year with a one-time federal student financial aid.

On Tuesday, 95% of all students and 88% of all employees were vaccinated with COVID-19, and the first 2,076 COVID-19 tests performed after August 2 showed 31 students and 1 It was reported that one employee had a positive test. .. Cyril Clark, Executive Vice President and Provost, reported this fall that 81% of all undergraduate courses were fully face-to-face, compared to 6% last year. On courses that are not completely face-to-face this fall, 5% are hybrid and the rest are nearly even. Split online synchronous and online asynchronous.

The latest information on pandemics can be found on the Universities Ready website.

The board also has a couple of alumni, Willis Blackwood 72 and Mary Noren Blackwood 73 and their children, Morgan Blackwood Patel 02 and Nolen Blackwood 10. Blackwood donations for top faculty recruitment, student experience It is used to enhance resources such as learning support, sending professionals to campus for enhanced learning, and diversity scholarships.

Board members approved a design preview and review of the hithole in the North Academic District near West Campus Drive. The approximately 100,000-square-foot three-story facility provides additional space for the Myers Lawson Construction School, adds significant dining capacity, and includes general allocation of academic classrooms and collaboration space. The $ 85 million project will be funded with a $ 25 million gift, a $ 13 million internal lease, and a $ 47 million sub-budget.

Board members received numerous reports on a variety of topics, including up-to-date information on climate change, sustainability, energy initiatives, and the university’s climate change program. The latest developments and priorities of the Faculty of Engineering. Academic and extracurricular student advice. Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation; and Celebration of Sesquicentenial.

Lance Collins, Vice President and Executive Director of Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, has updated its board of directors on recruiting faculty, increasing student enrollment, and transitioning to a project-based learning curriculum. He also mentioned the Innovation Campus Strategic Plan and invited board members to the groundbreaking ceremony for the first campus academic building in North Potomacyard on September 14.

Alan Grant, Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural and Life Sciences, and Michael Evans, Director of the Faculty of Plant Environmental Sciences, shared a presentation with board members on the Center for Controlled Environmental Agricultural Innovation in Danville, Virginia. The center accelerates progress, promotes economic development and encourages regional participation in agriculture.

During the three-day meeting, board members toured the recently refurbished President’s Suite at Lane Stadium, the recently completed Creativity and Innovation District Living Learning Center, the Holden Hall construction site, and Randolph Hall.

The Board also approved a resolution honoring seven honorary or honorary faculty members and appointed two faculty members to donated faculty or fellowships. Each person’s individual story will be displayed on VTx throughout the fall semester.

The next full Virginia Tech visitor meeting will take place on November 78th in Blacksburg. More information on the Virginia Tech Visitors Committee can be found online.

