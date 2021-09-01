January 6 Commission asks Facebook, AT & T, Google and others to save phone and internet data





Timeline: January 6 U.S. Capitol Riot

A timeline of what happened during the deadly Parliamentary riots on January 6.

Washington-House Select Commission Commissioned to Investigate Protrump January 6 Parliamentary riots save records in more than 30 telecommunications and social media companies as the panel expands its investigation into deadly riots I requested that you do.

The panel tells companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter that it keeps records of specific individuals who have or had an account with your company from April 1, 2020 to January 31, 2021. I’m asking you to do it. A letter sent to Facebook on August 30th.

“The Special Committee called for the preservation of these records as part of a broader contextual investigation of violent attacks on the Capitol and efforts to delay or thwart the post-election transition of power in 2020. “There is,” continued the letter.

Each letter sent to the 35 companies had a list of personal attachments with records that the Special Committee tried to keep, but those attachments were not open to the public.

File-Democratic Chairman Benny Thompson is a member of the January 6 elections in Cannonville to investigate the January 2021 attack on the Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Talk to the media after the meeting hearing. (RollCall via Tom Williams / CQ- Getty Images, Inc)

According to the letter, the panel aims to “store the metadata of the listed individuals, subscriber information, technical usage information, and the content of the communication.”

The records that are required to be preserved are vast. Information linked to individuals under investigation can range from home addresses, IP addresses for registering accounts, credit or banking information for online purchases, emails, voicemails, text messages and much more.

The Panel is also asking companies to obtain deleted profiles and information from individuals suspected of participating in the Capitol riots.

The list of companies includes 1 & 1 Mail, 4chan, 8kun, Amazon, AOL Mail, Apple, AT & T, Discord, Facebook, Gab, Google, LogMeIn, MeWe, Microsoft, Parler, Proton Technologies, Reddit, Rocket, Chat, Rumble, Signal. It is included. , Slack, Snap, Sprint, Telegram, theDonald.win, Tiktok, T-Mobile, Twitch, Twitter, US Cellular, Verizon Wireless, Yahoo! Email, YouTube, Zello, Zoho.

“The Special Committee is continuing its work and expects to deliver to you document requests for more specific categories of information. Therefore, yours to identify and store these documents. Immediate effort is essential, “concludes the letter.

Mississippi chairman Benny Thompson said last week when hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were trying to overturn the election, began investigating a riot that struck the Capitol. “I will request the record keeping. Cruelly beat the police, broke through windows and doors, and ran lawmakers for their lives.

The letter is the third such request, as the Commission collects information on the origin of the riot and details of what happened that day. A Democratic panel interviews, holds hearings, and produces a comprehensive report on how mobs invaded the Capitol and blocked President Joe Biden’s proof of victory. The investigation can take months or years. It was the most serious assault on Congress in the second century.

According to those familiar with the demands, among the hundreds of names are the names of several families, including Trump and his children Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. Also on the list are GOP MPs, Mo Brooks, Alabama, Jim Jordan, Ohio, Andy Biggs, Arizona, Paul Gosar, Arizona, Matt Gaetz, Florida, Jody Hice, Georgia, Marjorie, and more. There are some of the most enthusiastic Republican allies. Taylor Greene in Georgia, Loei Gomart in Texas, Scott Perry in Pennsylvania, Lauren Boebert in Colorado, Madison Cawthorn in North Carolina.

Some of those house members told Trump during the riots. Their names were first reported by CNN, as on the committee’s list.

The request comes after the panel last week requested a pile of records from federal intelligence and law enforcement agencies. The Commission has also given 15 social media companies the 2020 elections, including false information related to the 2020 elections, foreign influences on the elections, efforts to suspend election certification, and attacks on the Houses of Parliament. Overturn.

Republicans in the House oppose almost all the work of the Commission as a party, and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy paneled five members after Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi rejected the two. Pulled away from. Wyoming’s Liz Cheney and Illinois’s Adam Kinzinger have both repeatedly criticized Mr. Trump and his lies about fraud, but still join the committee despite McCarthy’s disapproval. rice field.

At least nine people in the Capitol that day died during or after the riots. Among them are a woman who was shot dead by police and three other Trump supporters who received emergency treatment. In the days immediately following, two police officers committed suicide, and a third police officer, Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging protesters. The coroner later determined that Sicknick died of natural causes.

Earlier this summer, the Metropolitan Police Department announced that two of the police officers who responded to the riot committed suicide. Officer Kyle Defreytag was found dead on July 10, and Officer Gunther Hashida was found dead at home a few weeks later. The circumstances that led to their death are unknown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

