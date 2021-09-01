CarMax boosts northern Texas footprint with new Tech Innovation Center, auction facility and 300 employees »Dallas innovates





The country’s largest used car retailer today announced a new plan to increase its presence in northern Texas with aggressive expansion plans in the region.

Based in Richmond, Virginia, CarMax supports enterprise-wide growth, digital innovation, and enhanced customer experience through three new local openings: Technology Innovation Center, Auction Facility, and Remote Customer Experience Center. We support CarMax to reach more than 300 positions in the Dallas area.

Shamim Mohammad, Executive Vice President and Chief Information Technology Officer at CarMaxs, said the company is specifically looking for innovators that “help redefine the future of car buying.” The team wants people who can support CarMax’s mission to provide a car buying and selling experience where customers are at the heart of every step.

Dallas is excited beyond those who are building themselves to become a mature technology and digital environment and can help them leverage their local talents and continue to innovate at an accelerating pace, Mohammad said. Said in a statement. We look forward to becoming part of the Dallas technical community.

Innovation Center

Digital innovation, dedicated to supporting the core of CarMaxs’ customer experience, will open in mid-September.

The new Technology Innovation Center in Plano’s Granite Park provides teams with advanced technology solutions that facilitate the car purchasing process through machine learning, data science and software development.

CarMax plans to employ more than 200 hybrid or fully remote workers, based at Plano’s technology hub or its Virginia headquarters. These positions include software engineers, architects, technology managers, and technology analysts.

Auction facility

The 11-acre auction facility in Hutchins is what CarMax calls a “significant expansion” of its wholesale business. It will be a dedicated site to provide auction customers with the ability to procure vehicles in one location in northern Texas.

CarMax plans to move all services to a new facility. There, the company said it would be able to centralize area store auctions and store up to 3,000 vehicles.

Twenty-five employees are hired in a variety of roles, including sales offices, auction services, and managers. CarMax expects the virtual auction hub to open by October.

Remote Customer Experience Center

CarMax also employs over 75 remote positions in the Dallas market, primarily to support customers who choose to go through the car purchasing process from home.

Its Customer Experience Center Associate Base assists customers by shopping and raising funds online until the vehicle is ready to be picked up or delivered at a local location.

CarMax has more than 220 stores across its footprint. It aims to provide customers with a personalized experience, and you can do as much as you like online or in the store. According to the company, it sold more than 750,000 used cars and more than 425,000 wholesale cars in the fiscal year ended February 28, 2021.

