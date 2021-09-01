Pandemic accelerated government innovation





When the COVID-19 pandemic first occurred in early 2020, billions of people around the world changed their behavior virtually overnight. Companies have responded by compressing 10 years of digital transformation to 1 year. For federal agencies, this required leaders to accelerate the implementation of new operating models and double their technology solutions to meet a number of new requirements.

As we all experienced first hand, the impact of COVID-19 was profound. According to our research, 97% of federal executives say it was an unprecedented stress test for their agency. And 79% of these federal executives agreed that their agency employees had just faced the largest and fastest change in human behavior in history with COVID-19.

COVID-19 remains a major national challenge, but we are beginning to consider what the post-pandemic era will entail. Society has begun to resume. The organization is planning what the post-pandemic workplace model will look like. And many of us are looking at what we have experienced, what we have learned, and where that experience takes us.

Despite the great trauma that the pandemic has caused around the world, there are lessons that apply to all of us, including federal agency managers and workers, and it is wise to pay attention to them in the future. Here are three things that immediately come to mind:

1. We have dramatically changed the way we think about how and where we work. While hiring is on the rise, there was skepticism about working from home in the government until the spring of 2020. When a COVID occurs, government agencies send the majority of their employees home very quickly and find that productivity can increase if they are more flexible. They manage their workload.

2. Government agencies have proven to be resilient and capable of rapid change in emergencies. When the economy suddenly stopped in the spring of 2020, federal agencies to implement a series of huge bailout bills, including the CARES Act, and spending bills that distributed trillions of dollars across numerous federal programs and agencies. Mobilized. They have accelerated modernization efforts to support a large number of employees who are suddenly working from home and to quickly shift mission-supporting tasks to a more virtualized model.

3. COVID not only accelerated the journey of federal modernization, but also verified them. In a world of unprecedented change and turmoil, agencies are bent and unbroken, scrutinized with insights from the data, tackled with innovation thinking, and big problems. You need the ability to act quickly before you become. problem.

Technology has made this possible, and the ability of federal leaders and their staff to embrace technology as a powerful enabler of capabilities, performance, efficiency, and resilience. Government agencies can be confident in accelerating modernization programs. However, as seen in recent ransomware attacks, government leaders need to ensure that cybersecurity remains a top priority to protect these investments and their infrastructure.

Another trend accelerated by the pandemic is that technology does more than just empower an organization. Individual employees have become more capable and able to work more autonomously. Tools such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and Cisco Webex allow employees to collaborate anywhere. In addition, today’s employees find insights from critical data dashboards, robotic process automation (RPA) bots that automate repetitive manual tasks, custom web or mobile apps built on low-code development platforms, and more. , Easily create the technology tools you need.

Just as COVID has revolutionized the location of our work, the emergence of powerful new tools to democratize IT across the enterprise will also change the way we work.

This is not surprising. A year ago, Accenture Federal Services published its annual Federal Technology Vision Report. This report focuses on key trends that federal agencies need to be aware of as they navigate the world around them. Perhaps the most important trend outlined in the 2020 report was what was called innovation DNA. It describes how major public and commercial organizations are tackling the challenge of creating an engine for continuous innovation across the enterprise.

Just released this year, Federal Technology Vision 2021 explains how the advent of democratized IT is stimulating the appetite of many organizations developing innovation DNA. According to the majority of federal executives (89%), this trend is called Technician I and explains that democratized IT is becoming an important enabler for innovation-centric enterprises.

But in doing so, democratized IT is also changing the very nature of the IT departments within an organization. The line between those who do IT and those who don’t is ambiguous and needs to be revisited. Now that mission-supporting employees and business-supporting employees are free to create the technical tools they need to meet their individual requirements, IT shops are now truly partners and collaborators from service delivery capabilities. You need to keep accelerating the pivot until you become a lator. Correspondence of their mission and business.

And as mission and business teams develop effective new tools and processes, IT departments need to scale them to secure them and increase the value of the enterprise as a whole. This new paradigm also requires government agencies to prioritize training employees to think like technicians so that they can better utilize the new technologies and features available.

Now that this unprecedented scale and speed has proven to be able to change, transform and create new value, the question is where to go from here. COVID was a dark chapter for all of us, but it also revealed a lot about what we can do. We know that change and turmoil are constant, so let’s tackle today’s and tomorrow’s challenges through innovation, resilience, and a more positive attitude. We know that capabilities are there, risks are there, and values ​​are there. What are we lingering in?

Christopher Copeland is Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Accenture Federal Services.

