Google develops its own CPU for Chromebook laptops





TAIPEI-Google is developing its own central processing unit for notebook and tablet computers. This is the latest sign that major tech players see their chip development as the key to their competitiveness.

U.S. Internet giants are planning to deploy CPUs for laptops and tablets running on their Chrome operating system around 2023, three sources with knowledge of the issue told Nikkei Asia. rice field.

Google has also stepped up its efforts to build mobile processors for Pixel smartphones and other devices after announcing the first use of its processor chip in the upcoming Pixel 6 series, they said.

Google is increasingly focusing on developing its own chips as global rivals are pursuing similar strategies to differentiate their products. Amazon, Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Baidu and Alibaba Group Holding are all competing to build their own semiconductors to power cloud services and electronic products.

Google was particularly inspired by Apple’s success in developing its own key semiconductor components for the iPhone and last year’s announcement to replace Intel’s CPUs with its own products for Mac computers and laptops, Google’s thinking. The two familiar people told Nikkei Asia.

The new CPUs and mobile processors being developed by Google are based on the chip blueprint of Arm, a British chip company managed by Softbank, whose intellectual property is used in more than 90% of the world’s mobile devices.

Apart from this, the company has high expectations for the Pixel 6 Series and is asking suppliers to prepare 50% more mobile phone capacity compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, the two said. I told Nikkei Asia. According to research firm IDC, Google shipped more than 7 million Pixel smartphones in 2019, the highest number ever, but as COVID hit the world, only 3.7 million smartphones will be shipped the following year. It has shipped.

Google told several suppliers at a recent conference that it sees significant growth opportunities in the global market as it is the only US smartphone maker to manufacture mobile phones using the Android operating system. rice field.

When it comes to chip development, experts say Google’s strategy is a logical move, but it’s not without challenges.

Eric Tseng, Chief Analyst at Isaiah Research, told Nikkei Asia: .. “In that case, these technology companies can easily adjust their R & D workloads and offer their own services and technologies without being restricted by their suppliers. In ideal scenarios, by using their own chips. It also improves software and hardware integration. “

However, building chips requires huge investment and long-term efforts, and all these new technology players building their own chips are capable of producing with existing top chip developers such as Intel, Nvidia and Qualcomm. You also have to fight.

Consulting company Bain & Co. Technology analyst Peter Hanbury said the cost of designing a state-of-the-art 5 nm chip is now about $ 500 million, compared to about $ 50 million for developing chips using more mature production technology. I told Nikkei Asia that it was. , 28 nm tech etc. “Few players have the skills and financial resources to design their own chips, so the typical players considering this pass are very large players like cloud service providers, or these. Tends to have very valuable applications on specially designed chips. “

In 2016, Google began building its own silicon (called the Tensor Processing Unit (TPU)) to facilitate the workload of artificial intelligence computing on data center cloud servers. In May of this year, we announced the 4th generation TPU. According to supply chain executives, employees, and job listings from the company, it employs chip engineers around the world, including Israel, India, and Taiwan (all major tech economies), and employs them at home in the United States. increase. According to sources and a Nikkei Asia analysis of LinkedIn profile, Google has already hired chip talent from major suppliers such as Intel, Qualcomm and Mediatek.

Google is one of the most important developers in the operating system world. Most of the world’s top smartphone makers, such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, use the Android OS for their mobile phones. Google also licenses Chrome OS to HP, Dell, Acer, AsusTek, Lenovo and Samsung to make Chromebooks, lightweight laptops primarily for the education market.

Google announced its own notebooks and tablets running Chrome OS in 2017 and 2018, the Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, respectively, with annual shipments of less than 500,000, according to IDC data.

Meanwhile, worldwide shipments of Chromebooks almost doubled last year, thanks to the pandemic-accelerated distance learning boom. Shipments continued to grow in the first half of 2021, and momentum slowed sharply after July.

Google declined to comment other than confirming the previous announcement that it would use the Tensor mobile processor for future Pixel 6 handsets.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://asia.nikkei.com/Business/Tech/Semiconductors/Google-developing-own-CPUs-for-Chromebook-laptops

