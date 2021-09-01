Trask Innovation Fund Awards Up to $ 50,000 for Purdue University Intellectual Property Enhancement Projects





West Lafayette, Indiana – Purdue University inventors can receive up to $ 50,000 to hone their innovation through the Trask Innovation Fund. The application deadline is September 24th.

The fund supports short-term projects to increase the commercial value of Purdue University’s intellectual property. Information on eligibility and submission guidelines is online. Since spring 2018, 30 projects have received over $ 986,000 in funding.

Purdue faculty, staff, and researchers who have submitted disclosures to the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization are eligible. They must work with their place of business to submit their proposals and are encouraged to speak to the OTC Business Development Manager for guidance.

The proposals submitted will be reviewed by the OTC based on the importance of the invention, the stage of development, the potential for commercialization, the path to commercialization, the status of intellectual property, and the applicant’s commitment to commercialization. increase.

There are three tracks on the Trask Innovation Fund.

Life Sciences and Medical Device Innovation Sparks: Targeted innovations are life sciences and medical device applications that include, but are not limited to, therapeutic, drug discovery and development, diagnostics, and agriculture. Technology must not be under any option or license. Physical Science Innovation Sparks: Target innovations are in engineering, chemistry, computer science applications, and other areas besides life sciences. Technology must not be under any option or license. Commercialization Partner Spark: (a) if the OTC signs an option agreement with a potential licensee, or (b) the applicant contracts with the PRF to establish a commercialization partnership and sign the technology option before receiving it. If so, the technology in any technology domain is eligible. Trusk financing.

About Purdue University Department of Technology and Commercialization

The Purdue Research Foundation’s Technology Commercialization Office operates one of the most comprehensive technology transfer programs among the major research universities in the United States. The services provided by this office support Purdue University’s economic development initiatives and benefit Purdue’s academic activities through the commercialization, licensing and protection of Purdue. intellectual property. The office is located in the Convergence Center for Innovation and Collaboration in the Discovery Park area adjacent to Purdue Campus. In fiscal 2020, the office reported 225 signed technologies, 408 disclosures received, and 148 transactions finalized with 180 issued US patents. This office is managed by the Purdue Research Foundation, which won the 2019 Innovation and Economic Prosperity University Awards from the Association of Public Universities and Land Licensed Universities. In 2020, the IPWatchdog Institute ranked Purdue the third-largest in the nation for startup creation and the top 20 patents. The Purdue Research Foundation is a private, non-profit foundation established to promote Purdue University’s mission. For more information, please contact [email protected]

Writer: Steve Martin, sgmartin @ prf.org

Source: Abhi Karve, aakarve @ prf.org, trask @ prf.org

