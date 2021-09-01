



Google Docs[ツール]You can check the number of words in the section. On the desktop, you can always keep the number of words on the page by toggling the checkboxes. You can also use the mobile app to see the number of words in Google Docs, but you can’t keep them on screen. For more articles, visit Insider’s TechReference library. Something is loaded.

Google Docs has been around since 2008. This is a fairly fleshed out document editor that includes the ability to check the number of words in a document.

For example, if your essay or job application has a word limit and you need to make sure that your document is below a certain number of words, you can do this.

Here’s how to check the number of words in Google Docs and keep them on screen as you type, whether on desktop or mobile.

How to check the number of words in Google Docs on your desktop

1. Go to docs.google.com and make sure you are logged in.

2. Open the document you want to work with or create a new one.

3.[ツール]Click, and then the drop-down menu that appears[単語数]Click.

You can also open the word counting tool by pressing Control + Shift + C or Command + Shift + C on your keyboard.Kyle Wilson

Four.[単語数]To exit the pop-up box[OK]or[キャンセル]Click.

The word count tool also displays the number of pages and the number of characters.Kyle Wilson

Quick tip:[入力中に単語数を表示する]You can keep the word count displayed by selecting the check box.

How to check the number of words in Google Docs on mobile

1. On the home screen of your smartphone, tap the Google Docs app icon to open it.

2. Press the + button at the bottom right of the screen and tap the document you want to edit or create a new document.

3. With the document open, tap the three horizontal dots in the upper right corner of the screen.

If you don’t see the 3-dot icon, scroll down a bit to bring up the drop-down menu.Kyle Wilson

4. Tap the number of words.

On mobile, a three-dot icon opens the document toolbar.Kyle Wilson

5. To finish, tap the left-pointing caret to the left of the word count.

You can check the number of characters on mobile, but you need to view the document on your desktop to see the number of pages.Kyle Wilson

