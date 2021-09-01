Sheaff Brock CIO’s Dave Gilreath ID is an industrial clothing technology company





In a recent post by Indianapolis, August 31, 2021 / PRNewswire / -Seeking Alpha, Sheaff Brock Chief Investment Officer Dave Gilreath suggests a way to ride the wave of technology innovation without the risk of investing in tech companies. bottom.

Many well-established industrial companies have powerful technical aspects that investors usually overlook. These companies use innovative technology as an integral part of their products, which the market does not tend to consider technological.

Caterpiller has been manufacturing autonomous (unmanned) mining vehicles that operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week since the 1990s. The semi-autonomous vehicle is a highly technical, human-powered earthmoving machine that uses sonic lasers and GPS to guide grading to detailed structural specifications. A new technology under development is 3D printing, which enables the production of parts in the field.

For these industrial “technology” companies, Deere & Co manufactures autonomous and semi-autonomous tractors, drones, and “smart” vehicle attachments sufficient to identify weeds to kill. It is included. Rockwell Automation develops systems for manufacturing control and monitoring, and security infrastructure. Corning has moved from casserole dishes to glass screens for mobile phones, computers and fiber optics. Known for its supersonic jets and defense systems, Rocky de Martin is active in robotics, data analysis and nanotechnology.

The industry is already heading for post-pandemic growth and will grow further if the infrastructure bill is passed. The ongoing digital revolution may require these technology companies to be included in industrial garments.

About Sheaff Brock: Sheaff Brock is a SEC-registered, fee-only, independent investment company that strives to strengthen its portfolio of growth- and income-oriented investors nationwide as of June 30, 2021. Manages $ 1.3 billion in assets. Sheaff Brock Principal David Gilreath has contributed investment commentary to CNBC.com, Medical Economics, Seeking Alpha, and Financial Advisor. For more information, please visit Sheaff Brock YouTube.

Disclaimer: SheaffBrock Investment Advisors, LLC (“SBIA”) is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor founded in 2001. A client or prospect is directed to SBIA’s Form ADV Part 2A before deciding to join the portfolio or making an investment decision. The views and opinions in the above commentary are subject to change without notice and are current as of the date of reporting. There is no guarantee that the market forecasts described in the commentary will be realized. This material represents an assessment of the market environment at a particular point in time, should not be trusted as investment advice, and is not intended to predict or portray investment performance.

Source Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors

