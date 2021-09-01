Test new ways to explore and share via Chrome





When working on new features in Chrome, we rely on feedback from millions of people who use Chrome every day. Hearing opinions from people helps us build better features for them. Also, test builds like Chrome’s beta channel are some of the best ways to get information about new features, so you can tweak them before they’re released.

Chrome Beta’s flags and experiments allow you to select features under development to test before entering the main stage. With the latest Chrome beta release, you can try out some upcoming features that will help you more easily explore, track, and share what you find on the web.

Get things done faster with cards on the new tab page

I’m looking for a tax spreadsheet that opened yesterday, but don’t want to spend time searching the history? If you’re logged in to Chrome, we’ve started rolling out cards to new tab pages that allow you to resume from where you left off based on your browsing history. Cards make it easy to revisit past activities and tasks, such as planning meals, shopping for gifts, and creating documents on Google Drive. Try this feature by enabling the # ntp-modules flag on your computer. Here are some ways they can be displayed:

Recipes (# ntp-recipe-tasks-module): Open a new tab to find related recipes you’ve visited recently and rediscover their delicious marinara recipes and more. Shopping Cart (# ntp-chrome-Cart Module): You won’t lose that transaction in shopping from where you left off. When you leave or browse other sites, you can simply open a new tab to return to the open cart. Documents (# ntp-drive-module): A new tab page card will help you find a way to go back recently Documents opened in Google Drive. It also helps collaborators find related documents that they have recently edited, so they can be easily removed from the to-do list.

