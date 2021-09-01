Say goodbye to the abuse of Apex Legends’ best moves





Future Apex Legends patches will remove the popular movement exploits that have been widely used in recent months. Known as “tap strafing,” this tactic allows players to quickly change their trajectory in the air while maintaining momentum. Basically, you get a speedy aerial bullet that is very difficult to shoot.

Respawn announced on Twitter that unintended movement techniques will be removed in Apex Legends patch 10.1. “Our reasoning: it’s inaccessible, lacks readability / counterplay, and is exacerbated by mobility,” the tweet reads. The developers promised to go into more detail when the official patch notes come, but it’s not yet clear when that will happen.

It can be difficult to know exactly what is happening with a tap strafing clip. Normally, trying to change direction in the air slows down, but with a few simple inputs you can speed up with tap strafing and bounce in any direction. You can think of this as a very quick evasion role that Respawn has never designed.

and_they_said_jumppad_tap_strafing_wasnt_useful from r / apex legends

Apex Legends (and its predecessor, Titanfall) are no stranger to the mobility technology discovered in the community. For years, players have adopted slide cancel and bunny hopping versions to optimize speed. In some cases, Respawn intervened to undermine these tactics. In 2019, Respawn removed the ability to heal while bunny hopping the ground. This is a meaningful change to the intended recovery penalty (you will have to stop running for a while).

The removal of strafing seems to be a similar case. Jumping to Apex Legends naturally makes it harder to target, but it’s balanced by forcing the player to choose a direction and stick to it.

Strafing avoids this penalty and makes it harder for players to attack than other intended mechanics. If left untouched, tap strafing can be the best meta-definition technique for defeating Apex players. It may sound like a good thing for players who enjoy strafing as a tool, but Respawn clearly thinks Apex shouldn’t have it.

After much consideration and discussion, we decided to remove tap strafing from @playapex in patch 10.1.About this August 31, 2021

see next

I think part of the reason is the power of tap strafing against console players. While some have reported that the controller allows tap strafing to some extent, it’s much easier to do with a keyboard and mouse, further increasing the skill gap between platforms in cross-play matchmaking. Once again, I have to apologize to our console brothers.

As Respawn points out in a tweet, tap strafing is truly powerful in combination with some character’s mobility, such as instantly flipping a U-turn with Pathfinder’s grapple hook or octane’s jump pad. You can also get rid of the naive shenanigan.

But soon, players will have to return to strafing the old-fashioned way, so enjoy as much as you can.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/apex-legends-tap-strafing-removed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos