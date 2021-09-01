Is Google getting worse?More advertising and algorithm changes can make it harder to find what you’re looking for





Over the last 25 years, the name Google has become synonymous with the idea of ​​searching for something online. In much the same way that Hoover means using a vacuum cleaner, dictionaries are recognized by Google as meaning doing online searches using available services.

Previous competitors such as AltaVista and Ask Jeeves have long died, and existing alternatives such as Bing and DuckDuckGo now pose little threat to Google’s dominance. However, there are significant risks in shifting your web search habits to a single supplier.

Google is also dominant in the web browser market (almost two-thirds of browsers are Chrome) and web advertising (Google advertising will have an estimated 29% share of all digital advertising in 2021). This combination of browsers, search and advertising has received considerable attention from competition and antitrust regulators around the world.

Aside from commercial interests, does Google actually offer when we google? Do search results (which clearly affect the content we consume) give us the answer we want?

Advertising giant

Over 80% of Alphabet’s revenue comes from Google advertising. At the same time, about 85% of the world’s search engine activity goes through Google.

Obviously, there are significant commercial benefits to selling ads while controlling the results of most web searches done around the world.

This can be clearly seen in the search results. Research shows that Internet users are spending less and less time scrolling down pages and below what they can’t see without scrolling (content limits on the screen). This makes the space at the top of the search results even more valuable.

In the example below, you may need to scroll down three screens before finding the actual search results instead of paid promotions.

A simple Google search (if you buy shoes) requires you to scroll a long way to find the results.Courtesy of author

Google (and in fact many users) may argue that the results are still useful and time-saving, but the design of the page and the prominence given to paid ads influence behavior. All of this is enhanced by the use of a pay-per-click advertising model based on encouraging users to click on your ad.

bothersome

Google’s influence goes beyond web search results. Over 2 billion people use Google-owned YouTube each month (just count the number of logged-in users) and are often considered the largest platform for online advertising.

YouTube is as ubiquitous in video sharing as Google searches, but YouTube users have the option of avoiding ads. Premium subscription payment. However, very few users choose the paid option.

Why are there so many ads on YouTube these days?Evolving needs

Search engine complexity (and expectations) is increasing over its lifetime as it relies on technology.

For example, a person looking for a tourist destination may want to find out how to visit The Simpsons Gap.

Google’s search results show a lot of results, but from the user’s point of view, the information is spread across multiple sites. Users need to visit several websites to get the information they need.

Google is working on putting this information together. Search engines are currently using sophisticated natural language processing software called BERT, developed in 2018, that seeks to identify the intent behind the search rather than simply searching for a string of text. .. Ask Jeeves tried something similar in 1997, but the technology is more advanced than it is today.

BERT will soon be taken over by MUM (Multitask Unified Model). It goes one step further to understand the context of the search and seek to provide more sophisticated answers. Google argues that MUM is 1000 times more powerful than BERT and may be able to provide the advice that human experts would ask a question without a direct answer.

Introducing the Google MUM multitasking integration model. Are we now trapped in Google?

Given the market share and influence that Google has on our daily lives, it may seem impossible to come up with alternatives. But Google isn’t the only show in town. The Microsofts Bing search engine is reasonably popular in the United States, although it struggles to escape the Microsoft brand.

DuckDuckGo, another option that claims to be ad-free and ensure user privacy, is gaining interest. Probably backed by an association with the TOR Browser project.

Google may have an edge in search engine services, but it also covers artificial intelligence, healthcare, self-driving cars, cloud computing services, computing devices, and numerous home automation devices. Even if we can get away from Google’s grasp with web browsing activities, there is a whole new range of future challenges for consumers in the near future.

