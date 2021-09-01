Why India’s Byju Acquired White Hat Jr, Great Learning, Epic Quartz India





India’s Educational Technology Unicorn has become the world’s largest company in the sector during the Covid-19 pandemic by adopting an aggressive acquisition strategy.

Byjus, one of India’s largest tech unicorns with a valuation of $ 16.5 billion, made a number of acquisitions last year that helped strengthen its core products and enter the relevant segment.

These acquisitions range from Bangalore-based augmented reality startup Whodat to Singapore-based skills-up platform Great Learning to US-based digital reading platform Epic.

Since its inception in 2011, Byjus has spent more than $ 2.6 billion on acquisitions, according to Tracxn data. Most of these transactions, especially the expensive ones, occurred after the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, which gave significant impetus to online education.

Byjus currently has over 100 million students learning from the app, 6.5 million paid subscribers per year, and an 86% renewal rate per year.

Byjus seems to be pursuing an inorganic growth strategy while keeping an eye on attractive M & A targets, Global Data lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose told Quartz. The acquisition strategy seems to focus on staying competitive, expanding into complementary segments, creating better learning products and expanding the business. Byjus has sought to expand not only in India but also in the international market.

Byjus ed-tech universe

Acquisitions such as the $ 300 million White Hat Jr transaction in August 2020 and the $ 150 million Toppr transaction in July 2021 are just above the Byjus alley and serve the exact market the company was already targeting. Is provided. But Byjus didn’t stop at its core business. This year, in January 2021, the Internet was further expanded with the acquisition of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a 30-year-old in-store lesson center chain. The two companies will work together on a pandemic.

In July 2021, Byjus acquired Singapore-based Great Learning for $ 600 million, moving beyond school children and test preparation into the areas of professional and higher education.

In addition to segment diversification, acquisitions are also a stepping stone to drive innovation.

In 2019, we acquired Palo Alto-based educational game maker Osmoits for the first time in the United States to enhance Byjus’ computer vision technology capabilities. This allowed the company to create a more hands-on learning experience on the platform.

Another reason to buy a company abroad is to expand its footprint in overseas markets.

In July, the acquisition of California-based digital reading platform for children, Epicin, for $ 500 million will strengthen Byjus’ teacher and user base. Epic provides enormous access to more than 2 million teachers and 50 million children worldwide.

The company didn’t respond to Quartzs’ request for comment, but Byjus chief strategy officer Anita Kishore said none of these companies were actually considering selling this year’s deal. Most of the founders wanted to continue building. These acquisitions are more often seen as partnerships or integrations.

In line with this vision, Byjus has often allowed the founders of acquired companies to continue their business independently.

Great Learning maintains its founders Mohan Lakhamraju, Hari Nair and Arjun Nair, with Epic CEO Suren Markosian and co-founder Kevin Donahue continuing to play that role. WhiteHat Jr was also dominated by founder and CEO Karan Bajaj after the acquisition until his resignation in early August. Trupti Mukker, who previously oversaw customer experience at White Hat Jr, intervened to fill in a Bajajs post.

The idea is to get the experts to do what they are good at. We made it very clear in our minds that we cannot build everything. And we shouldn’t, Kishore told Forbes India.

Of course, the rewards of these acquisitions have yet to bear fruit. It’s too early to know how this inorganic growth strategy will evolve into Byjus. But there are definitely more acquisitions on the card. Kishore said Vijus was still barely scratching the surface. And the experts agree.

Bigger acquisition of Byjus in the future

The Byjus M & A strategy was previously aimed at making multiple small acquisitions, but according to a survey by data analytics and consulting firm Global Datas, it has already made some big bets this year, so 2021 The focus seems to be shifting to the year.

According to GlobalDatas Bose, peers such as Unacademy and Vedantu are also pursuing M & A competing for a larger part of the market, making it essential for Byjus to pursue an inorganic growth strategy to stay competitive. increase. This year, Vedantu acquired the personalized learning platform Pedagogy and the question-solving app InstaSolv. To date, Unacademy has acquired nine companies, primarily in the field of education and engineering.

The advantage of Byjus is that you have a solid safety net so you can keep big bets. The company is backed by several Marquee Global Investors, including the Chanzuckerberg Initiative, Sequoia Capital India, Silver Lake, BlackRock, Tiger Global, Tencent and the Qatar Investment Authority.

Anand S, vice president of TechVision category at consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, said Byjus has established itself as a dominant company in education with access to funding from several homes, including sovereign wealth funds. Stated. They are active in their strategy of not allowing competition to impede their growth.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://qz.com/india/2041211/why-indias-byjus-acquired-whitehat-jr-great-learning-and-epic/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos