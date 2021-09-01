Google Chrome 93 brings a refreshed recently closed tab menu, desktop WebOTP API support and more





Chrome 93 is currently being deployed by Google on Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows platforms. We’ll make changes to the recently closed tabs feature, replace the lock icon in the HTTPS web address, and make some more features and updates. In addition, Chrome 93 for Android has a modified dark theme, which makes the dark background even darker. Another new feature that Chrome 93 gets is the ability to verify phone numbers using the WebOTP API.

The Google Chrome update was announced in a blog post on August 31st. Google will allow users to see sites in recently closed tab collections and open individual pages. Previously in Chrome, users could only reopen an entire cluster of recently closed tabs.

Chrome is also trying to change the icon that appears on secure websites using the HTTPS protocol. Previously, secure websites were represented by a lock icon, but now they have been changed to downward chevrons. In addition, Google now only warns against insecure web pages when a threat strikes.

Users will now see important or recently edited documents in Google Drive on a new tab page. This feature was launched in a previous update and will be even more noticeable in the Chrome 93 update.

Google has also introduced a new way to verify your phone number on your desktop. It uses the WebOTP API to automatically detect and automatically enter a one-time password (OTP). For this to work, users need to make sure that their Android device and Chrome on their desktop are signed in from the same Google account. In particular, support for this feature needs to be added for the service to work.

Chrome 93 on iOS gets a new compact context menu that appears when the user presses and holds a link or image. Users will be able to quickly log in to Chrome and other Google services on the web if they are already logged in to their device using their Google account. After signing in, users can save using payment methods from their Google account without syncing.

Ubuntu 16.04 has been removed by Chrome 93 due to the end of standard support.

On Android, Google has enhanced the browser’s dark theme with the Chrome 93 update. 9to5Google reports that Google will use darker shades of gray (# 1F1F1F). This is a shade closer to black than the shade to be replaced (35363A). Also, Google doesn’t use white borders for certain elements, but uses different shades to distinguish them. The enhanced dark theme will appear on devices running Android 11 and Android 12 devices. Gadgets 360 was able to independently validate the new dark theme.

