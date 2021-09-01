Simple Google Maps Tips and Tips Everyone Should Know





We know that you know Google Maps (you end up using Mashable). A free navigation tool available online and as an iOS and Android app, the service provides turn-by-turn walking, cycling, driving routes to anywhere in the world, and public transport information. Google Maps are very easy to use if you want to generate route maps quickly and easily, but that’s not all. Internally, it offers fairly advanced features.

Let’s take a look at some tips and tricks for Google Maps that you may not know …

Add a stop to the navigation route

The default settings for the Google Maps navigation feature include origin and destination, but you can add more stops. Not only does this provide a smoother navigation experience, but it also gives you better ideas about the overall travel time. To add a stop to your next trip, enter your starting point and final destination as you normally would, and tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the screen. This will bring up an options menu that includes the Add Stop feature. You can add multiple stops.

Change the vehicle icon on Google Maps

You can change the icon that shows your location on Google Maps. By default this is a blue arrow, but in driving navigation mode you can turn it into a more fun vehicle icon. Tap the icon that shows your current location. You can change the standard icon to three options: car, pickup truck, and SUV.

Save the location of the parked car

You can save the parking lot and remember where you put your car. Just tap the icon that shows your location.Next, Android users[駐車場を保存]You need to tap, but for iOS[駐車場として設定]Tap. Parking locations are stored in Google Maps until you delete them.

Share your location with others

Google Maps allows you to share your current location with people for a specific period of time. If you share your location with your contacts, they can see your location icon moving in real time. To share your location, tap the profile icon at the top of the screen[現在地の共有]Choose. This gives you options on who to share your location with and how long you want to share it.

Download the map for offline use

If you are heading to a location where cell coverage can be unstable, we recommend downloading the route plan for offline use. To do this, set the navigation as you normally would, then tap the three dot menus at the top of the screen. Select Download Offline Maps. Now, if you have coverage issues, the map for the selected area will be available offline.

View Google Maps history

If you want to travel the path of memories, you can view the entire history of Google Maps as a timeline. Visit the Google Maps Timeline website to see a map of all the places you’ve visited so far.

Google map list to create your favorite places

It is possible to create a very useful list in Google Maps. For example, this may be your favorite place. To generate a list like this, tap where you want to save it,[保存]Tap. You can now create and name a “new list”. Add more locations to the same list in the same way.

Add label to location

In Google Maps, you can navigate by adding a custom label to the location and entering the label’s name in the navigation search bar. This is a very useful feature for saving a specific location. Search for a location or press and hold the phone screen at the location you want to save to generate a location pin.Then find the option at the bottom of the screen and swipe[ラベル]Show options.

Enjoy Easter Eggs on Google Maps

The final tip is a fun Easter egg that works with the desktop version of Google Maps. Go to Area 51, Nevada, drag the little Pegman icon on Google Maps onto the screen, and he turns into a flying saucer.

