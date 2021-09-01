How Big Data Is Changing Slots in Casino Space — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





In the past, casinos relied on intuition and intuition to provide players with slot wins. Today, they rely on data analytics and technology.

Big data is active in the casino industry and will change everything. We linked with one of the expert Joe Booth (check his profile) to explain it to you. Read more about this incredibly new way to play casino games in this article.

What is big data?

When it comes to big data, there are two things you need to know. Volume and speed.

Volume refers to the vast amount of information we generate in our daily lives. The second factor, velocity, indicates the rate at which this data grows.

Big data is a new trend in the casino industry led by companies like Bwin, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, which analyzes different categories of player statistics to maximize slot wins.

They analyze past casino wins and losses to predict where players are standing with respect to wins. Then they use a myriad of techniques to increase the percentage.

Casino big data technology works with algorithms that examine player statistics, monitor travel itineraries, detect how often you visit the casino, and detect the percentage of prizes earned by casino players.

These companies process huge amounts of data by placing sensors on slot machines that can determine whether a player wins or loses. Whenever that happens, a signal is sent to the company’s servers.

Big data in the gambling industry

Gambling companies also generate large amounts of data about their customers. Online casinos rely on big data because they need to analyze everything from traffic patterns and player profiles to the type of game players want.

With regard to mobile gambling, there is a clear need for technological advances to enable businesses to collect and analyze data at a fast pace.

Big data allows you to monitor online casinos to identify problematic gamblers and look for suspicious activity that indicates fraud. If you know how much each player will lose over time, you can easily calculate your winnings to determine if a player is winning or losing money.

Why do casinos hesitate to use big data technology?

The main reason is that it is a new concept and its reliability needs to be considered first. For example, if a slot machine is based on an algorithm, the slot machine’s payment method will change. Therefore, mobile gambling companies are afraid to lose money if these algorithms do not work (for example, bugs or malfunctions).

How can online casinos use big data technology for their benefit?

Casinos can use big data technology to attract more customers and make money. For example, after studying gambling patterns, you can offer a special discount on medium variable slots to players who play frequently. It already attracts players who go to the casino and will not cost much from the casino’s point of view.

Casinos can also use big data to identify and attract specific players, such as high rollers (people who often play for large sums of money each time).

In addition, casinos can use big data to find and fix areas where they are losing money. For example, if slot machines are in unpopular places, they may start losing money. Big data allows casinos to find such things and make changes accordingly.

What are the disadvantages of using big data for slot machines?

Casino players should always research online games before playing. However, the casino predicts when the player will lose, which will significantly reduce profits. But this technology makes more money than it would without big data.

Big data leverages predictive analytics and data mining models to help businesses learn more about their customers and their favorite games. However, it turns out to be dangerous for players who are afraid to be tracked and want to gamble anonymously.

It also relies on algorithms to analyze the data and may provide inaccurate information. And if there are errors in those algorithms, this is harmful to the casino and can lead to mistakes.

The casino predicts more accurately when a player loses. That is, they keep track of which games they play and how long they play. They also detect their winning patterns. If players know the information, they rethink before playing with real money on those slot machines.

Big data is quickly gaining popularity to help casino owners find the right balance between “first-time” customers who lose money and long-time players with high winning percentages.

In the future, casinos may combine big data with advanced robotics technology as a key business tool to make the gaming experience more interesting.

