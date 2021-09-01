Vizient investigates the prevalence and innovation of growing diseases in the detection of atrial fibrillation, treatment with the latest medical device TechWatch





Irving, Texas-(BUSINESSWIRE)-Vizient, Inc. Has published a report investigating the prevalence of cardiac rhythmic disorders and new technologies for monitoring and treating them. The latest version of the Medical Device Tech Watch provides current and future treatment options for these disorders and best practices in the area of ​​intervention procedures in cardiology. You can access the report at campaigns.vizientinc.com / medical-device-tech-watch-vol3-2021.

As top organizations seek to differentiate their service lines, they are looking to innovative treatment approaches, “said Pam Burton, Associate Principal of Vizient’s Physician Preference. The Orthopedic Service Line aims to coordinate stakeholders in all aspects to improve standards of care while reducing inefficiencies and costs. ”

The report contains articles containing detailed insights into wearable heart devices, best-in-class intervention suites, and the latest computer-aided spinal surgery techniques.

Increasing prevalence of disease and technological innovation are advancing the detection and treatment of atrial fibrillation. Today, nearly 6 million Americans suffer from atrial fibrillation and are expected to increase as they are associated with common comorbidities such as hypertension, heart failure, diabetes and obesity. .. As the use of wearable devices such as watches and electrocardiogram (ECG) patches, as well as long-lasting implantable loop recorders, increases, the ability to identify intermittent rhythmic abnormalities early in the progression of the disease increases. More patients may move to a treatment plan that includes procedures such as changing risk factors such as weight loss and cardiorespiratory fitness, medication, and intracardiac catheter ablation.

Ensuring clinical quality results while maximizing the efficiency operational efficiency gained through best practices in the intervention procedure area is a hallmark of best-in-class intervention suites. A recent analysis of Vizient member data is to review case workflows from pre-intervention to post-intervention procedures to improve patient preparation and staffing best practices, as well as the start time of the first case of the day. We have identified a cost savings opportunity of approximately $ 160,000 per year. The time required between steps.

“Navigating the Computer-Aided Spine Surgery Landscape” Spine surgery can be performed using electronic devices such as advanced imaging, navigation, and robotic systems. With the first implementation of computer-aided spine surgery (CASS) in the 1990s, many devices have decades of utilization data, and like most technologies, these electronic devices are more accurate. It is constantly evolving to provide improved efficiency and better clinical results. This article gives you an overview of CASS technology. This includes hiring considerations, from capital equipment and service contracts to technician fees and refunds. It also describes the field shift predictions for spinal surgery and how it changes with the procedure.

The Vizient Medical Device Tech Watch is published quarterly. Earlier issues can be accessed here.

Vizient, Inc.about

Vizient, Inc. Provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by adjusting cost, quality and market performance to more than 50% of national acute care providers, including 95% of national academic health centers. doing. Over 20% of outpatient care providers. In addition to its expertise, analytics and advisory services, Vizient offers a portfolio of contracts with annual purchases of over $ 100 billion to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs. Since its inception, Vizient has been designated by the Ethisphere Institute as the Worlds Most Ethical Company every year. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices nationwide. For more information, please visit www.vizientinc.com.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210901005060/en/Vizient-Examines-Growing-Disease-Prevalence-and-Technical-Innovation-in-Atrial-Fibrillation-Detection-Treatment-in-Latest-Medical-Device-Tech-Watch The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos