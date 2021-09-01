Twitch streamers go on strike to protest harassment and raise awareness





On Wednesday, September 1st, when streamers join #ADayOffTwitch, many Twitch channels will go dark. This is a strike designed to pay attention to the ongoing hatred and harassment that has plagued the platform over the past few weeks.

Created by Twitch streamers Shiny Pen, Lucia Everblack, and Rekit Raven, this strike aims to give creators a deeper understanding of the issues they’re suffering from with Twitch. Verge talks to these organizers, streamers and others about # ADayOffTwitch, how to deal with the surge in hatred raids, and what the platform will do to protect users in the future. I talked about what I wanted.

Day Off Twitch was born out of the #TwitchDoBetter movement. This is a hashtag created by a streamer affected by the hatred raid that exploded across Twitch in the last few weeks. Racist, sexist, transphobic, and generally abusive messages and actions to bomb streamer chat aren’t new, but overwhelm chat with hundreds of auto-generated messages using bots. Thanks to the users who do, this phenomenon has increased dramatically. In response to their belief that Twitchs are slow to respond to abuse, streamer RekitRaven creates a #TwitchDoBetter hashtag to deploy a better tool on Amazon-owned streaming platforms to stop the flow of harassment. I urged you.

A day off is a step in many steps that we must take towards change.

Twitch promised a fix soon, while Streamer would use community-developed tools and resources to fight the assault of hatred. Shiny Pen, a Filipino transstreamer, decided to organize a strike because he thought he should do more than just talk about the problem.Off day [Twitch] It’s mainly about solidarity and gathering. One day, Shine tells The Verge that it’s one of many steps that must be taken to make a difference.

RekitRaven reiterated Shines’ statement that the strike was more about solidarity between streamers who had reached their limits than a means of impacting Twitchs’ bottom line. She says it’s important to unite for everyone affected and show that it’s irreversible.

Responses to A Day Off Twitch vary, even among its supporters. Due to the inherent influence of the streaming community, Twitchs makes it impractical for some small streamers, and perhaps those most affected by the assault of hatred, to take a break. For some creators, Twitch is their only source of income. Users attempting to create or maintain status designations for affiliates or partners that give creators access to a variety of monetization methods may endanger financial and channel health by taking a day off. .. There are also contractual obligations such as advertising transactions and partnerships to prevent streamers from skipping the day.

A note about #ADayOffTwitch from the streaming show cast and crew.

Keep in mind that not everyone is free to take off tomorrow, regardless of the level of support for the event. pic.twitter.com/Pu6lE8CucQ

Motherland RPG: Season 3! (@MotherlandsRPG) August 31, 2021

Other streamers oppose A Day Off Twitch for more philosophical reasons. For them, the people behind these hatred raids are working to bully the left-behind streamers from the platform, and taking a holiday gives them exactly what they want. Therefore, continuing streaming and speaking against abuse is the best way to counter trolls that may otherwise not affect behavior.

As September 1 approaches and A Day Off Twitch gains momentum, there’s noticeable silence from some of Twitch’s biggest stars. And some of the bigger streamers talking about it don’t have a good thing to say. Asmongold, a longtime World of Warcraft streamer who was talked about when switching to FINAL FANTASY XIV, said in the stream: No one knows who you are. He goes on to say he takes part in a Twitch strike and believes in the power of numbers if all the other big streamers are involved. Asmongold has 2.4 million followers on Twitch and didn’t respond to The Verges’ request for comment.

I’m not worried about it. It was already influential. The world is watching.

There is a broader sense of abandonment and hypocrisy regarding the greater streamer’s silence on the issue of hatred raids. During Pride Month or protests against racial equality, streamers, large and small, expressed their support for the affected communities. But some of those same voices are not heard now. According to ShineyPen, we admit that not everyone will participate in the support of #ADayOffTwitch. I think many, but not all, of these large creators are talking from a privileged perspective.

Being vocals can hurt them financially, adds Parris Lilly, Twitch Streamer and host of the Xbox 2021 Gamescom presentation. No one cares how the POC is treated unless it affects the POC.

RekitRaven wasn’t too worried about the larger streamers who seemed unwilling to take part in or approve Twitch’s strikes. All I can say is that I’m not worried about it. It was already influential. The world is watching.

I’m also watching Twitch. A Twitch spokesperson told The Verge: We support the streamer’s right to express himself and pay attention to important issues throughout the service. To make Twitch a safer place for creators, we’re working on improving channel-level ban evasion detection and adding more accounts.

A Day Off Twitch’s Twitchs support extends beyond that statement. The platform will launch a sub-temper event on September 2, the day after the protest. Probably to make it still available to potential streamers.

Twitch is working to improve these safety, and streamers are still working on dangerous hatred attacks that lead to swatting and swatting, so conversations about moving to other platforms are once again lively. Twitch is the largest fish in a streaming pond, but it’s not the only one. Even after Microsoft shuts down the Mixer platform, Facebook and YouTube offer an alternative to streamers who are tired of feeling that Twitchs are slow and responsive to harassment.

Facebook Gaming creators can disable raids altogether or select individual creator pages to block incoming raids.

Once one of Twitch’s biggest streamers, Dr Lupo has announced that it has signed an exclusive deal with YouTube Gaming. This makes the platform an attractive alternative to Twitch and, most importantly, an economically viable platform. The Verge asked YouTube Gaming what kind of protection it offers to streamers, but didn’t respond in time for the release.

While there is no reach for Twitch or YouTube, Facebook Gaming is gradually increasing its presence in streaming, which is often the target of hatred attacks, especially among black creators. The Facebook Gamings Black Creators Program guarantees monthly fees and early product access, and offers a mentorship program to participating Black streamers.

Luis Olivalves, Director of Global Game Creator Partnerships at Facebook Gamings, also shared a platform policy for streamer protection.

The vast majority of creators visit Facebook Gaming to build a positive and collaborative community around their favorite games. To do this, it is important that authors and their moderators have free access to the tools and resources needed to promote the secure and comprehensive environment they need.

We’ve also heard from creators and the gaming community that using their real names on the platform reduces anonymity and contributes to Facebook Gaming’s generally more positive environment.

We find that raids are most commonly used on our platform in a proactive and supportive way, but the important thing is that creators can control who can and cannot raid their channel. is. Facebook Gaming creators can disable raids altogether or select individual creator pages to block incoming raids.

The ability to disable raids and screen them before they do harm is one of the biggest questions from the Twitch community.

And if migrating from Twitch isn’t just a viable solution, there’s a way to keep using the platform while robbing Twitch of reducing streamer profits. Streamlabs, a popular streaming tool service, recently announced the addition of a tip feature that allows viewers to set up regular donations. Currently, only streamers who meet certain criteria are allowed to collect 50% of Twitch’s subscription money. With this Streamlabs option, anyone can receive regular donations. 100% of the donation will be sent directly to the streamer after processing the fee.

A Day Off Twitch organizers don’t necessarily want to jump on board yet. There are no plans to find a new platform, says Shine Pen.However […] I believe it’s good to have an alternative in our back pocket.

I have a strong connection with Twitch. It’s the place where these streamers have built friendships, communities and business opportunities, and we don’t want to lose it because of racist and transphobic troll malice.

Many people left behind in society feel safe, feel like they belong to them, and are looking for a place to represent them, says Shine Pen.

Lucia Everblack, at least, thanks to ourselves and our community for our efforts to improve the conditions and make them a better place.

According to Everblack, A Day Off Twitch has already been successful even before it started. The overall goal was to generate a broader debate. But more than you realize, Everblack and strike organizers and participants just want the community to feel secure and protected. According to Everblack, he doesn’t just want a solution to the current problem. You need to set policies to prevent these problems from happening again, or at least not so seriously.

Correction: This article originally misidentified the streamer’s Shiny Pens race. We apologize for the error.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/8/31/22650578/twitch-streamers-walkout-protest-hate-raids

