Amazon, Google, Microsoft Vie for Work on ICERAVEn Data Mining Tool





Google, Amazon, and Microsoft representatives have reached a packed day in ICE’s RAVEn technology industry. This tool utilizes thousands of sources, including surveillance footage, biometrics, and social media data. The program’s contract is worth up to $ 300 million, according to documents obtained by Insider.

Earlier this year, three tech giant representatives attended an ICE-arranged industry day to discuss a lesser-known research and analysis tool called RAVEn. By the end of September, ICE plans to enter into three contracts worth a total of $ 300 million with companies building and maintaining systems by 2025.

According to the ICE documentation obtained by Insider, RAVEn is abbreviated as a repository for analysis of virtualized environments, ingesting data from tens of thousands of sources, searchable, shareable between agents, graphed by values ​​such as time and place. I will be able to do it.

According to the list of attendees, the April event was attended by more than 500 people and more than 200 companies including IBM, Cellebrite, Dell, Nokia, Snowflake and Splunk.

Amazon Web Services has dispatched three people, including senior account executive Sean O’Donnell, who previously worked for Microsoft’s Department of Homeland Security and IBM’s Red Hat. Five people attended Microsoft, including Alison Plotas, an Azure cloud specialist focused on the DHS market. Google Cloud has dispatched Curt Grifo, a DHS account executive who worked for Oracle’s federal cloud business.

It’s unclear whether Amazon, Google, or Microsoft will get any of these contracts, or whether they will be used by the winner as a subcontractor or cloud provider. However, their involvement can arouse anxiety among some employees and raise concerns from migrant activists. AWS is already in use with RAVEn, according to several documents reviewed by Insider.

Amazon, Google, and Microsoft workers have previously protested the relationship between employers and ICE and the US Customs and Border Protection. In 2019, a group of Amazon employees called on the company to stop working with Palantir, a big data company with a big ICE deal. That same year, more than 1,000 Google employees urged Internet giants not to bid on CBP cloud deals.

RAVEn can be particularly controversial due to the breadth and depth of information that scoops up for tracking and, in some cases, arrests or deports people who are not authorized to work in the United States. Palo Mitasha, secretary-general of Immigration Rights Group Just Futureslaw, said he was worried that early versions of the system were already being used to automate the processing of some deportation forms.

Microsoft declined to comment. Amazon, Google and ICE did not respond to requests for comment.

RAVEn’s data sources include “private online information” from “private sector partners” as well as “information published from the Internet”. This includes biometric data such as surveillance photos and videos, fingerprints, location and financial data from private companies, information from social media, passports and visas, etc., according to industry day presentations and privacy impact assessments viewed by insiders. Means the official document of the government for RAVEn.

This tool mines information about everyone, including “nonimmigrants, immigrants, US citizens, or legal permanent residents.” Homeland Security and other law enforcement officials use RAVEn to look for evidence of illegal immigration documents, identify criminal networks, map connections between suspects, and file proceedings against people. can do.

The system has been partially operational since 2018 and will reach the minimum version of RAVEn that meets the initial operating capacity or program needs by September 30th. ICE has already used RAVEn to check thousands of immigration documents. Budget document for 2021.

This is the latest example of a multi-year investment in surveillance databases and programs by the Department of Homeland Security. Last year, DHS spent more than $ 4 billion to start creating its own biometric database, HART, to replace existing systems.

Booz Allen Hamilton, DirectViz Solutions, and KCI Acuity have been working on RAVEn since 2018. These have won development, security, and operational contracts. Data analysis; user interface and experience, respectively. These contracts are currently ready for rebid.

Several people who attended RAVEn Industry Day told Insider that existing vendors are already familiar with the tools, which is an advantage. However, DevSecOps and data analysis contracts are very competitive.

“It’s like frenzy,” said one person who attended the event. “Many people are trying to see if they can get out of Booz Allen’s seat.” People talked about delicate topics on condition of anonymity.

ICE contractor Miranda Collins said the agency was “much more” than the minimum of three bidders required by law. She refused to identify those companies.

The latest RAVEn deal is much more valuable than 2018. BoozAllenHamilton, DirectViz, and KCI Acuity won $ 25.5 million, $ 9.3 million, and $ 7.9 million in their 2018 contracts, respectively. These contracts are currently worth $ 50 to $ 100 million, respectively, according to documents obtained by Insider. It attracted larger companies.

“If we have the dollar, we will chase those opportunities,” one person who attended Industry Day told insiders.

Part of the Government Privacy Assessment of the RAVEn program. DHS, Request for Public Records

Even if the company doesn’t win the contract, you can still get paid by working at RAVEn as a subcontractor working for a main or “prime” contractor. Cloud computing providers such as Amazon, Google, and Microsoft can also participate through reseller programs where partners market and integrate their services. For example, Booz Allen Hamilton is an authorized reseller on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. Booz Allen Hamilton declined to comment. DirectViz and KCI Accuity did not respond to the request for comment.

According to the 2021 ICE budget document, RAVEn has already processed over 780,000 I-213 documents. This is a personal history form that ICE agents or border guard personnel fill out when detaining someone. They can be a determinant of whether a person is deported.

Shah of Just Futures Law said it’s awkward for RAVEn to automate the processing of I-213. ICE executives lie on a daily basis and make fundamental mistakes in these forms, The Intercept reported in 2019. RAVEn added, “I put an objective veneer on the I-213, but it’s not worth it.”

RAVEn also processes over 55,000 I-9 employment documents from 16 workplace audits and is looking for evidence of people who do not have legal status to work. Last year, ICE arrested 1,001 people as a result of the I-9 test, but it is unclear how many arrests and deportations have occurred from RAVEn since 2018.

Fred Sherman, senior director of BryTech, who attended Industry Day, said document inspection at work is likely to be part of RAVEn’s mission.

“Most of the time is dealing with the immigration status of individuals trying to qualify for asylum in the United States, which I think is probably the biggest generative load they have to deal with,” he added.

RAVEn has four main components. RAVEnCore, desktop tool. RAVEn Go, mobile app. RAVEn Hub Graph, data fusion and graphing tools. ICE is a “livestreaming and social media analysis” tool that said it will be used to investigate child exploitation and crimes against children.

Next year, ICE wants RAVEn to launch the ability to “post audio files containing human speech.” According to one of the documents obtained by insiders, this could be used to post surveillance videos, or “audio or video recordings of interviews conducted by HSI Special Agents.”

Some of RAVEn’s features appear to overlap with an ICE tool called Falcon, a customized version of Palantir’s Gotham software. The main difference is that RAVEn is built from scratch for ICE. It is unknown when RAVEn is used instead of Falcon, or vice versa.

Palantir did not attend the RAVEn industry day, but that does not mean that the company will not bid on the RAVEn contract. Incumbent vendor KCI Acuity also didn’t show up, but several people there said they were expected to rebid. Palantir did not answer Insider’s questions about Falcon and whether the company is involved in RAVEn.

Participating in an Industry Day event most often shows interest in contracts, whether it’s a prime contractor, subcontractor, or a company trying to resell cloud services through a partner. .. Other companies that emerged included Thomson Reuters, and military contractors Boeing and Raytheon. Thomson Reuters said he would not pursue a RAVEn contract.

