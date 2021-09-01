TechScape: Is a foldable phone a form of what’s coming? | Smartphone





What will happen to my next call? Does a featureless black rectangle from the front and a bulbous multi-lens camera unit appear from the back? Or is it different?

Samsung is one of the growing numbers of companies betting that it’s time for change. The company’s latest phones, the Galaxy Flip 3 and Galaxy Fold 3, can’t be mistaken for an iPhone at a distance. Both bisect the entire device and are built in different ways around a flexible screen with radically changing hinges usage.

Of the two, Fold 3 is more traditional. With the phone folded, it’s a very thick smartphone with a screen on one side and a large camera on the other, but it looks normal. However, when you unfold it like a book, it becomes a device that is similar in size to the iPad mini. This is a tablet form factor that users love, but strangely, it’s a thicker (and more expensive) full-size model that has been abandoned by Apple in the last few years.

For me, it’s hard to love. I wasn’t a fan of the iPad mini. I felt that the iPad mini wasn’t small enough to be particularly portable, but not big enough to significantly improve the phone. It feels like a smartphone and can’t be extended enough to be fully functional like a tablet.

But Flip 3 is a different story. Deployed, the phone is pretty traditional if it’s on the slightly larger side. However, when folded in half vertically, it becomes a perfect square the size of a fully-filled wallet, compact enough to fit in your pocket. The outer miniature screen displays basic notifications and enables a simple selfie mode that you can use without opening.

The two phones have various software features to take advantage of their foldability. From using the back screen to show a preview of the photo to the subject, to leaving the device half open and chucking the playback controls in the bottom half, etc., the video above. But they are icing on the cake: the success or failure of the concept depends on whether the foldable phone is really what you want (sorry).

Of course, Samsung hopes that will happen. We spoke to Conor Pierce, who heads the mobile divisions of the UK and Ireland, when the two devices went on sale. His future goal is to change the way we talk about smartphones, ideally to shift smartphones from Apple’s world to the rest of the world. According to Pierce, what we want to do is interrupt the game and make changes when it comes to OS conversations. When you enter the store, do you want a foldable phone or a flat phone? This is the first question you should ask.

The future is collapsed and it’s only a matter of time. I’ve experienced this for decades, but I know that folding is inevitable to be the de facto form factor for these devices.

yet

Piercing may be right that the future is collapsing, but Samsung’s campaign is to convince people that it is still the case. Folding phones are a few years old, but they’re still new on the street. And that’s generally despite good reviews. Our consumer technology editor, Samuel Gibbs, said only good things about the previous generation Galaxy Fold.

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 is an absolute victory for Samsung, establishing the foldable screen device as a really great and convenient device that is worth buying now, as well as the potential for novelty.

The Z Fold 2 is exciting and convenient in unexpected ways, proving that the future of smartphones, tablets and computers is one integrated and adaptable device. One day, folding screen devices will become mainstream relatively soon, and you’ll need a device like the Z Fold 2 to make that happen.

The last obvious obstacle was price. Fold 2 cost an astonishing 1,799 new products. Fold 3 drops it by 200 and drops the phone to 1,599, but what really stands out is Flip 3, which starts at 949 and guarantees 1,000 psychologically important lines under analysts.

This is good because Flip and Fold3 do not completely erase the other major weaknesses, the hinge itself. The device has come a long way since the first appearance of foldable phones, but it’s important to remember that the phone has a large crease in the center that is folded in half. You can feel it by swiping up and down the screen, and you can see it by holding the phone at an angle. And if you’re frustrated with it, it will almost certainly offend you.

But soon?

I’m more interested in the conditions that led to its creation than the question of whether I should get Flip 3 as my next phone call. Because I feel that this kind of innovative design approach will flourish in the technology of the next few years.

Of course, the narrow description is the availability of technology for creating flexible displays, and certainly that’s a big part of it. Flexible screens have been the answer to looking for questions for some time. Folding phones are certainly a more compelling use case than LG’s rollable TVs (they are expensive and you can’t afford to ask questions).

But I think the bigger part is that we are seeing diminishing returns of older drivers for upgrades, even though phones continue to become more important to our daily lives. Increasing the number of megapixels does not improve the quality of the photo so much. If you just browse social media and send messages, speeding up the CPU doesn’t make sense. Screen size, camera lens, and battery capacity are all trade-offs if improved. Moreover.

Even with diminishing returns to slight improvements, we all seem happier than ever to spend a lot of money on the devices in our pockets. Officially, all over 600 phones are premium, and the UK is Europe’s most premium-focused market, says Samsung Pierce. There are over 1,000 ultra-premium sectors, as about 78% of the market is well above its price. Is 37% of the market by itself.

These facts have led device manufacturers to find other ways to improve their products. One of the most promising results for me is that Flip and Fold are not suitable for everyone. We accept that the concept of flagship phones has disappeared, even at the expensive end of the scale, everyone’s needs are different and the device that works best for them may not be the device that works for someone else. Increasingly, it will be a home appliance that the future Id wants to see.

