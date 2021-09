Bethel’s director, Barbra Barrett, was scheduled to unveil the latest and most valuable additions to the Main Mineral Gem Museum on Tuesday. The black cloth covering Mars’s largest intact Mars suddenly splattered, and she couldn’t say a few words.

Unbelievable specimens have shown that Martian soil may certainly contain some magic.

The 32-pound meteorite found in Mali, West Africa, known as Taoudenni 002, continues the museum’s vast collection of extraterrestrial rocks from the Moon, Mars, and asteroid belts.

In addition, the meteorite measures 10 inches x 9 inches x 6 inches, and the museum’s collection includes the largest part of the Moon, the largest part of the asteroid Vesta, and the oldest igneous rock in the 4.5 billion-year-old solar system. ..

How does this museum in this small main town town house such a collection of meteorites, including the largest collection of Martian rocks?

Museum founder Larry Stiffler, an avid collector for many years, said people are looking for his facility to provide valuable interstellar rocks from around the world.

Taoudenni 002 was obtained from the famous meteorite dealer Darryl Pit. He helped Stiffler get most of his space collection. Pitt acquired the latest rocks in April 2021 from Mauritanian meteorites and desert truffle hunters who found rocks in Mali. Believing it was part of Mars, Pitt sent a piece of rock to the Institute of Meteorology at the University of New Mexico. And it confirmed the Martian connection through a comparison of chemical and isotopic markers.

Martian rocks contain pyroxene, olivine, and maskelynite.

Brunswick’s R. Eileen Inst, a NASA scientist at the Martian Exploration Program, can trace meteorites to Mars with small pockets of rock bubbles that match the atmosphere of Mars discovered by the Viking spacecraft in the 1990s. Said.

The Bethel meteorite is considered to be the largest intact Martian rock on Earth, but it was not the largest Martian rock ever found. NASA reported that in 1962, a Zagami meteorite weighing over 40 pounds was discovered in Nigeria, which was subsequently cut into smaller pieces. No other large Martian rocks are known to exist.

Photo: Water between rain showers

