Turn a late law firm into a tech leader





The June article described the results of the 2021 Wolters Kluwer Future Ready Lawyer: Moving Beyond the Pandemic report. This report provides insights into how technology leaders (high technology adoption companies) are ahead of their peers. The field of preparation for the future. The study contains some interesting evidence about organizations where early investment in technology has led to improved performance and profitability. But what about organizations that don’t make those investments? Is there a way to close the gap or keep up with it?

absolutely. It’s true that tech leaders are moving forward, especially because they’re ready to deal with the effects of pandemics, but transition and successor law firms are increasing technology adoption and improving readiness for the future. Opportunities still exist. Here are some ways they can do just that.

Law firm leadership should prioritize technology

One of the key points of the investigation was that legal experts report the organization’s problems most commonly, which is the number one reason organizations are resisting new technologies. In order for technology adoption to be a priority, organizational leadership must unite it. In order for leaders to do that, they need to consider it a valuable investment. Here are some considerations to consider to value corporate leadership:

Create a set of business priorities to determine how technology can help those business priorities. Establish key performance indicators that you can move to when the tool is applied to a particular issue or set of issues. Work with vendors to gain insights from a wider market. You can work with vendors to tailor a solution to your organization’s specific needs and clearly show leadership the value of investing in that solution.

Ask the client

In addition to the specific issues that can be identified within your organization, the client may have some opinions about areas to focus on. Moreover, the fact that you asked them may itself illuminate your company better in the eyes of your clients. You should be prepared to receive a fairly honest opinion, but asking these questions to your clients can reveal patterns that show shortcomings that you haven’t seen before. This exercise will help your organization prioritize the types of solutions it invests in. In addition, it can provide the opportunity to work with clients to find solutions that enable efficient and value-added work.

Some of the questions we ask our clients include:

What technology trends do you see? Are there specific technology priorities that you are focusing on? Do you have a technology strategy in your organization and are you willing to share some of it with us? Is there anything that can help us improve our services and results? What if you could swing a magic wand and change one thing about how our company works with you? (And the price doesn’t count.) Is there anything we can learn from the other companies you work with?

You also need to be prepared to share market insights from your company on the same question line.

Take action and invest

We’ve already mentioned that adoption of technology requires leadership support, but it’s not just about approving budgets for investing in tools and programs. It’s about fostering a culture that supports the hiring process and shows its importance to others. Of the organization. Doing that requires concrete action, which can take several forms. For individuals advocating innovation within their company, leadership can be helpful in explaining ways to support the process and help drive success. Here are some things to consider:

Come up with a plan that shows how you can increase your investment in a particular solution over time and provides a benchmark for what your success will look like. We seek staff who can lead innovation and improve legal affairs, and devise specific roles, responsibilities, and ROIs so that they can achieve the best case for their investment. Request investment in training for staff and end users involved in the recruitment process. During the process, it is important to remember that training and preparation are as important to the process as the technology solution itself. If your staff is not ready or you have no reason to buy a solution, you may not get the results you expect. To do so, we focus on outcomes rather than technology itself, work with leadership to communicate step-by-step success, and provide leadership with a way to demonstrate the importance of technology adoption and innovation to larger organizations.

We all know that change doesn’t happen overnight. It happens in stages, and as technology leaders say, innovation works the same way. Taking small steps, learning from mistakes, and making measurements and optimizations in progress can make a big difference over time. It is literally rewarding to start the process with a basic understanding of the organization, employees, and clients to not only invest in technology, but to make a difference in the long run.

Ken Crutchfield is Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory US, a leading provider of information, business intelligence, regulatory and legal workflow solutions. Ken has over 30 years of experience as a leader in information and software solutions across the industry. He can be contacted at [email protected]

