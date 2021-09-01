Google Pixel 5a Review: Which Android Phone Should I Buy?This one





The front of the Pixel 5a. It has a great design at any price range.

Ron Amadeo

On the back are two cameras and a capacitive fingerprint reader.

Ron Amadeo

The screen is flat. There is a USB-C port at the bottom.

Ron Amadeo

There is a headphone jack at the top.

Ron Amadeo

Let’s take a closer look at the camera and fingerprint sensor.

Ron Amadeo

Side with colorful power button.

At this point, I think we can call the Pixel A series a “midrange powerhouse.” Google is once again one of the best midrange phones, thanks to its first day OS update, long-lasting battery, and practical software with a sufficiently modern internal structure. With gimmicks and thousands of additional features in a wild world, Google offers only the basics for $ 449. This isn’t what’s called “new” or “exciting,” but for basic usage, the Pixel 5a has everything you need for your smartphone. You don’t

On the surface, the Pixel 5a is very similar to previous releases of this line. In addition to the slim bezel and front perforated camera, you’ll get a fully modern design with a stunningly flat, distortion-free screen. Like the Pixel 4a, it has a plain-looking wraparound plastic back (no problem, but I prefer the two-tone styling of the Pixel 3a back). Being in the midrange means that you can still take advantage of some of your favorite slowback features, such as the rear-capacity fingerprint reader (as opposed to the in-screen fingerprint reader on flagship phones) and the headphone jack.

Specification Overview Pixel5a SCREEN 24001080 6.34 inch (413 ppi)

OLED, 20: 9 aspect ratio

OS Android 11 CPU 8 core Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

2 Cortex A76 cores and 6 Cortex A55 cores, up to 2.4GHz, 7nm

RAM 6GB GPU Adreno620 Storage 128GB Network 802.11b / g / n / ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, eSIM Port USB Type-C, 3.5mm Headphone Jack Camera Rear: 12.2MP Main Camera

Front: 8MP camera

Size 156.273.28.8mm Weight 183g Battery 4680mAh Starting price $ 449 Other benefits Rear fingerprint reader, IP67 waterproof

However, there are some major additions this year. The first thing that doesn’t stand out from the photo is that the Pixel 5a is much larger than the 4a. This can be seen not only in the screen size (6.34 inches vs. 5.81 inches), but also in the body. The size of the Pixel 5a is 154.9 mm 73.7 mm compared to 144 mm 69.4 mm for the 4a. The larger body has the same main advantages as all big phones. The Pixel 5a has been significantly upgraded to a 4680mAh battery, which has significantly improved runtime compared to its predecessor. I’ve never had a problem with my Pixel 4a battery all day long. In fact, it was easy to get there with a light use for two days.

advertisement

Like the Pixel 5, Google has made a strange decision to use a metal body covered with plastic, which Google calls “bioresin.” Metal blocks RF signals such as Wi-Fi, cell phones, NFC, and wireless charging (not in 5a), so metal phone makers do special engineering work to avoid this. is needed. However, with a metal core and a plastic outer coating, Google simply punches a hole anywhere in the phone that requires an RF window, and the plastic part fills the gap.

I think the advantage of the idea of ​​”plastic coated metal” is the rigidity of the metal and the RF transparency of the plastic. From the user’s point of view, I don’t write much at home. The phone looks and feels like plastic. Because that’s what you see and touch. It’s rigid, but phone rigidity is rarely an issue. The actual outer finish is a soft-touch plastic that becomes greasy after just a few minutes of handling. Google calls it “almost black” and extends its description to “almost black, just a little greenish.” Probably not shown in the photo, but with just the right amount of light, you’ll get a very dark green hint.

Google Pixel 5a (Ars Technica may be rewarded for sales from the links in this post through its affiliate program.) Another major upgrade this year is IP67 dust and water resistance. This means that if your smartphone collects a large number of fingerprints, you only need to rinse it. Turn it off in the sink. You should be able to submerge it in 3 feet of water for a short time and survive it. This is a great upgrade for midrange phone users, eliminating the need to worry about going to beaches, pools, sinks, rain, or other basic water issues. The A-series was targeted at “ordinary people,” which was one of the biggest complaints I’ve heard from ordinary people in past releases.

If it does something for you, there’s an extra wide-angle camera behind. There’s not much to say about the Pixel camera, as the main sensor is the same one that Google has shipped for four years. If you really need a camera comparison, check out our previous Pixel review. The Pixel Camera certainly marks a certain era in the high-end camera war, but with midrange phones, you’ve got a best-in-class camera. Like astrophotography mode, all the cool features seem to be here as well.

advertisement

Similarly, best-in-class software packages for midrange devices are also available. Includes stock Android and Google’s patented first day Android updates. While many Android smartphones, even $ 1800 Android smartphones, have to wait months for OS updates, the Pixel line offers an iOS-like software experience with instant updates available on launch. One of the issues that can occur is that Google only supports Pixel 5a for three years of major and security updates. Samsung will upgrade Google with a four-year security update, and Apple will blow everyone away with something like a five-year update. Google can and should update its phone for as long as Apple, but it doesn’t. However, if your Android smartphone is at a low level, take advantage of Google’s 3-year instant update rather than Samsung’s 3- to 6-month delay for each major update.

