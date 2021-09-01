Google sues French copyright fine





The Google logo is displayed on the smartphone, and some newspaper covers are drawn in the background.

Hakan Nural | Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Google has appealed on Wednesday for a € 500 million ($ 591 million) fine imposed by French antitrust observers in July over a dispute with local media over payment of news content. Stated.

The fine arises amid growing international pressure on online platforms such as Google, parts of Alphabet Inc, and Facebook to share much of the revenue generated from using media news. Did.

Sebastian Misov, head of Google France, said:

“We continue to work hard to resolve the case and carry out the transaction, which includes expanding offers to 1,200 publishers, clarifying aspects of the contract and responding to the request of the French competition authorities. Includes more data sharing. “

The French antitrust agency has imposed sanctions on Google for failing to comply with orders on how to conduct negotiations with publishers.

On Wednesday, Google’s appeal, which was decided by the Paris Court of Appeals, said it would not hold the fines that US tech giants still have to pay. I didn’t know how long it would take to file an appeal.

The case focused on whether Google violated a temporary order issued by the authorities.

Watchdog’s decision on July 13 requires the U.S. tech group to offer news agencies and other publishers suggestions on how to compensate for content use within the next two months. I said it wouldn’t be. Otherwise, the company will face an additional fine of up to € 900,000 per day.

