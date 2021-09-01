Google Pay launches digital FD in partnership with Equitas Small Finance Bank





Equitas Small Finance Bank (SFB) announced on Wednesday that users will be able to open deposits (FD) on Google Pay. Initially, this feature will be available to Google Pay users accessing the app from Android.

Equitas SFB has launched a new initiative that allows Google Pay users to book deposits (FDs) with Google Pay within two minutes without opening a bank account, “the bank said in a regulatory filing. I am.

According to the bank, Equitas deposits are covered by a deposit guarantee of up to Rs 50,000 per depositor. Customers can enjoy up to 6.35% return on FD for one year. This is significantly higher than many other savings options.

For the first time in the industry, consumers can book high interest rate FDs entirely digitally via the Google Pay app. You don’t need to open a savings account at Equitas Bank in a unique spot integrated with the Google Pay platform. As a result, Google Pay users can book FDs for the comfort of their home, ensuring an easy, secure and hassle-free experience. ”

At maturity, the FD principal and interest will be sent directly to the existing bank account of the Google Pay user. This is available at every bank in India, “he added.

How to Book a Safe FD with High Interest Rates at Equitas Bank:

1. Open the Google Pay app and[ビジネスと請求書]Scroll down to

2. Click on the Equitas SFB logo / search for Equitas to enter the Equitas Bank spot on Google Pay

3. Select the FD amount and retention period via Equitas Bank Spot

4. Provide Equitas Bank with personal and KYC details (PAN number and Aadhaar number)

5. Complete payment using Google Pay UPI

After booking FD

At maturity, revenue will be automatically transferred to your existing Google Pay Linked bank account for Google Pay users. From Equitas Bank Spot on the Google Pay platform, Google Pay users can track their deposits, add new deposits, and order premature withdrawals.

If Google Pay users choose to withdraw their deposit prematurely, their revenue will reach their bank account on the same day.

Recently, American tech giant Google has partnered with fintech startup Setu to allow users to open FDs via the digital wallet platform Google Pay.

