Dems demands federal investigation of alleged advertising collusion between Google and Facebook





Four Democratic MPs are seeking an investigation into whether the 2018 secret agreement between Google and Facebook on digital advertising violates federal antitrust laws. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Congressman Pramira Jayapal (D-WA) and Mondea Jones (D-NY) are Attorney General Merrick Garland and Attorney General Nicholas Gunjay. I wrote a letter on my behalf. Texas is asking them to determine if the federal charges are justified.

If the report is accurate, the action appears to be a clear violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act (Sherman Act).[ing] The letter states that there are contracts that limit trade or commerce.

This behavior clearly seems to violate … Sherman Antimonopoly Act

According to an unedited draft published by The Wall Street Journal, the 10 state prosecutors filed a proceeding against Google in December over a program nicknamed Jedi Blue. The Texas Attorney General’s office led the proceedings, claiming that Facebook and Google blocked header bids, allowing advertisers, including competitors, to avoid Google’s ad auctions. According to complaints, Google repeatedly used its monopoly to control prices.

The Jedi Blue agreement is said to have guaranteed Facebook to receive a certain percentage of advertising bids on Google. In return, Facebook has agreed to reduce its involvement in header bidding in advertising auctions, the complaint said.

In February, the parent company of a West Virginia newspaper chain filed antitrust proceedings against the two companies for sucking digital advertising revenue from news organizations. HD Media alleged that the Jedi Blue agreement was an illegal quid proquare.

House lawmakers now want the Justice Department to investigate whether Google and Facebook should be subject to sanctions, including potential criminal penalties.

Both companies severely denied cheating and made detailed counterarguments to the charges. In response to a request for comment from The Verge, a Google spokeswoman referred to a January blog post written by Adam Cohen, director of economic policy for the company. A misleading attack on the advertising technology business titled AG Paxtons, this post is one of Facebook’s more than 25 partners in the Open Bidding program, and by joining Facebook Audience Networks, publishers’ demand for advertising space. It says that it will actually support publishers by increasing the number of publishers. This allows publishers to make more money.

AG Paxton inaccurately claims to be operating a public bidding auction in favor of FAN. Cohen wrote in the post. FAN must place the highest bid to win a particular impression. If another qualified network or exchange places a higher bid, they win the auction. FAN’s participation in open bidding does not prevent Facebook from participating in header bidding or other similar systems. In fact, FAN participates in several similar auctions on rival platforms.

A Facebook spokesperson declined to comment on the letter, but noted the company’s December statement on the issue, saying that such partnerships are common in the digital advertising market. The previous statement reads that the proposal that these types of agreements harm competition is unfounded.

Nevertheless, certain claims in the Texas proceedings were sufficient to trigger further action. In the letter, Congressman is particularly interested in the allegation that the Jedi Blue deal was signed by Google’s Senior Vice President Philip Schindler and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. According to the letter, the two may have known that they were in breach of antitrust law, as suggested by the provisions governing the options of the parties terminating the agreement in the case of a particular government investigation of the agreement. there is.

The Jedi Blue transaction is equivalent to collusion, the letter suggests that it violates the Sherman Act, which states that contracts or plots in restricting trade or commerce have been declared illegal. Criminal penalties can be up to $ 100 million for companies found to violate, up to $ 1 million if an individual is found guilty, and up to 10 years in prison.

