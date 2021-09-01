All the important things this morning





Ryanair boss attacks British government over tourism rules

Michael O’Leary, CEO of low-cost carrier Ryanair, said the British government is curbing the national economy with a misleading ruling on international travel.

Airlines have just announced the opening of 14 new routes from London Airport amid growing optimism about flight demand in the coming months, but O’Leary says the government will postpone potential tourists. Warned against.

“This continuous signal chopping and changing is hampering our business, which creates confusion, but the rules need to be simple. If you’re double vaccinated, there’s no limit and double. If you are not vaccinated, you will be tested, “he said.

London was “empty” as O’Leary urged potential foreign visitors to the capital to go elsewhere to head to their city break destinations, as decisions like the PCR test He added.

Ryanair says it will create more than 500 jobs for pilots, flight attendants and engineers at London airports before the winter travel season begins.

LinkedIn finishes story features in just one year

LinkedIn aims to discontinue the Instagram-style “story” feature a year after it was first released, replacing the temporary nature of the current service with a more permanent version.

The company aims to “evolve the story format into a richer, more conversational, rethinking video experience across LinkedIn,” said LizLi, senior director of platform product LizLi.

That means users can create videos and mixed media using tools that are a permanent part of their professional profile, adding a potentially more personal touch to their business-oriented Linked In ID.

“In developing the story, we assumed that people wouldn’t want to attach an informal video to their profile, and that short life would reduce the barriers people feel about posting,” Lee said. I will explain.

“After all, you want to create a lasting video that tells your professional story in a more personal way and shows you both your personality and your expertise.”

Google postpones office return until New Year

Alphabet, the parent company of tech giant Google, told staff that it wasn’t expected to return to the office desk by January 10, 2022 at the earliest.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai said in an email message to all Google employees: “The road ahead may be a bit longer and bumpier than we thought, but we’re going to get through together. I’m optimistic. “

Pichai added that he was pleased to see staff around the world voluntarily return to the office. “It’s encouraging to see Google employees returning to more offices around the world.”

Last month, Google postponed the scheduled return date for September to October. It has now been decided to further delay the return to compulsory office life due to growing concerns about variants of the delta coronavirus and the increased potential risk of the upcoming winter.

“From January 10th, countries and locations will be able to decide when to end their voluntary telecommuting based on regional conditions that vary widely from office to office,” Pichai explains.

John Lewis celebrates diversity with the Create Not Hate partnership

Create Not Hate, a non-profit organization, works with the John Lewis Partnership to run a scheme for young people who are undervalued in the creative industry.

As part of the partnership, John Lewis offers a number of paid placements to help participants further improve their skills.

The outline of the program is to create a campaign that reflects the true meaning of “Made in the UK”. It represents the diversity and ethnicity of the country’s modern culture.

“We have the opportunity to create unique and exciting works with young talent for fresh thinking. We are excited that CreateNotHate is part of it,” says Trevor Robinson, founder of CreateNotHate.

“I can’t wait to see how the synergies between us evolve into what I know to be a great creative job.”

Matt Richmond, director of content and design John Lewis, said:

Winning works will be announced early next year.

Playhouse opens in Selfridges

Selfridges, a department store in London, has opened a playhouse in the basement, a division focused on games.

The space is dominated by installations featuring games, game consoles, merchandise and other related products, and was designed by Smartech, the company behind the store’s highly successful gadget and bike division.

Highlights include an Aston Martin carpod with a wraparound screen and a virtual reality gaming chair that can rotate upside down while playing Transformers.

There are plenty of nods to the game’s past, including a line of old-fashioned arcade machines with the latest technology as well as retro game options such as Street Fighter and Mortal Kombat.

“Playhouse is designed to reinvent the gaming retail industry and make it more playful, interactive and exciting,” said Nathalie Bernce, co-founder and CEO of Smartech.

“To keep the range exciting and fresh, we introduce new exclusive products twice a month. We discover, play, and find that people go to our store and can’t do it anywhere else. Or I want you to try it. “

