Amazon Echo gets a new “Adaptive Volume” feature to make Alexa louder





Due to the noisy environment, you may not understand what Alexa is saying, or your smart speaker may not understand the commands. Amazon seems to have a solution to this. According to a report by The Verge, the e-commerce giant has added a new “Adaptive Volume” feature to its Echo smart speakers.

With this feature, users may be able to hear Alexa even if someone else’s voice is too loud or someone is playing music on another device. The user can enable the “adaptive volume” feature by simply saying “Alexa, turn on adaptive volume”.

However, the company hasn’t revealed whether Alexa will be quiet in the absence of noise in the background. The user can also manually turn down the speaker volume or enable whisper mode. However, the latter only works if you’re talking quietly with Alexa.

You can activate this mode by simply asking Alexa to “turn on whisper mode.” When enabled, the user can talk to Alexa in the bass and the digital assistant whispers the response.

This feature is available in India, but the new “Adaptive Volume” feature is currently only available to US customers. Amazon hasn’t said when it plans to roll out this feature to everyone.

Amazon recently announced that Alexa has made India’s first celebrity voice feature available. Users can choose to listen to Amitabh Bachchans instead of Alexa. This feature is available on Amazon Echo devices. However, it is not available for free and users have to spend 149 rupees a year.

If you’re interested, say Alexa, introduce Amitabh Bachchan and start buying, and users can use the wake word “Amitji” to manipulate his voice.

In the voice of Amitabh Bachchan, users can hear stories of his life, a selection of his father’s poems, tongue twisters, motivational quotes and more. You can interact with him in both Hindi and English.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/amazon-echo-gets-new-adaptive-volume-feature-to-make-alexa-speak-louder-7482516/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos