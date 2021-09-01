Midrange Samsung Galaxy S21FE reappears in leaked manual





The Samsung Galaxy S21FE (also known as Fan Edition) user manual has been published online by Sam Mobile, and let’s take a look at the unreleased midrange version of the Galaxy S21’s flagship product. As you might expect from the manual, this document spends more time outlining the phone usage than outlining the specs, but it’s a guide for the future.

To get started, the images included in the manual seem to make sure that the previously leaked renderings are accurate. In other words, it doesn’t look like a premium finish, but I was considering a design similar to the Galaxy S21. The back of the S21 FE shows three cameras, and the front has a drilling notch for an in-display fingerprint scanner and a selfie camera.

One section of the manual describes the reverse wireless charging feature of the phone. Image: Samsung

Other details in the manual include dustproof and waterproof IP68 ratings, ultra-wide cameras, and support for Samsung Wireless DeX software. This allows the phone to mirror the display to a supported TV and use the screen as a touchpad. There are no signs of a charging brick included in the headphone jack, microSD card slot (introduced last year’s S20 FE), or box.

In terms of specs, SamMobile said earlier rumors that the phone would feature a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 processor, depending on the market, which is in close agreement with the Galaxy S21 flagship earlier this year. The battery is expected to have a capacity of 4,500mAh and also supports 25W fast charging and reverse wireless charging.

The question now is, if any, when the phone will be officially announced. Earlier this year, Samsung was forced to deny reports of canceling unannounced phone production due to production difficulties due to a global chip shortage. The advent of the user manual suggests that the phone will see the official release, although it does not fully confirm it. For reference, last year’s Galaxy S20 FE was announced on September 23, prior to its October 2 release. This suggests that it may not take long to wait for us to find it.

