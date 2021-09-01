Grow the best plants possible with technology and innovation





As even casual readers of the news know, our world faces some very difficult challenges. Our climate is changing rapidly, and much of our planet is hot and dry. We are witnessing unprecedented droughts, wildfires, food supply threats, and deadly pandemics. Meanwhile, our population is growing, creating more stress in ecosystems that are already overstressed.

Of course, that’s all bad news, but it’s not a complete story. Fortunately, the challenges we face are easy to solve, but there are solutions that can change our direction. Some of these solutions are driven by technology and some by human behavior. Others can be driven by market dynamics and policy makers.

AeroFarms has a bold mission to grow the best possible plants for the improvement of humanity, and we feel we can play our part to have a positive impact on the world. ..

AeroFarms is an award-winning indoor vertical farming company, Certified B Corporation that is transforming agriculture with people and the planet in mind. Using the latest breakthroughs in vertical farming, artificial intelligence and plant biology, we are fixing broken food systems and improving the way fresh produce is grown and distributed locally and globally.

To that end, we have built our own agricultural platform to grow a wide range of products, providing the industry with superior flavor, better quality and improved nutrition with new levels of traceability and food safety. .. Our unique method of growing indoors creates the perfect conditions for healthy plants to grow, using up to 95% less water and up to 99% less land than traditional agriculture, all year round. We make it possible to provide quality to our customers. Zero pesticides.

Think differently about agriculture

To carry out our mission, we think differently about agriculture from seeds to packaging, put in technology and innovation to advance agriculture by achieving more growth with less resources. increase. This role involved both farmers and technicians, harvesting not only crops but also data-driven insights.

The science, technology and innovation that underpin our unique growth platform enables us to drive commercial-scale production while expanding globally. And even better, they were producing very tasty food along the way. Customers love leafy vegetables, which always outperform in quality, taste and texture.

Customers also like our positive approach to agriculture. They don’t want to know what they’re buying, but they know where their food comes from, how it’s produced, and what food production process is in the environment. I am wondering if it will have such an effect. They want locally produced foods grown in a sustainable way with zero pesticides. This is exactly what we are trying to offer with Aero Farms branded products.

The power of partnership

At AeroFarms, we recognize the limits of what we can do on our own. We work closely with like-minded individuals and organizations to accomplish great things and change the world as we know it. That is the case with the Food and Agriculture Research Foundation (FFAR) and many other people.

FFAR is a unique public-private partnership that facilitates collaboration among diverse stakeholders, helping farmers adapt to challenges such as extreme weather events, declining natural resources, and growing global demand for crops. To identify. FFAR advances practical science and develops tools, technologies and information that benefit farmers, consumers and the environment that supports us all.

AeroFarms is a leader in breakthrough research in plant science and technology in partnership with FFAR. In particular, it focuses on rapid phenotypic testing and identification of specific environmental stressors that affect important plant nutrients and volatiles in the plant to produce the most delicious and nutritious produce.

This is the next generation of food production, identifying and isolating key species so that they can continue to learn how to make measurable changes in growth and development, plant physiology, and biochemistry, and understand how to optimize them. I’m really excited about it. For the taste and nutrition of the next generation of seeds, as well as the color and yield.

All of this work is based on a rigorous scientific foundation, with millions of data points capturing all aspects of food cultivation, from seed to harvest. We do it all with the help of cutting-edge technologies such as spectral imaging and machine vision driven by edge computing and artificial intelligence systems, which is one of the reasons we partner with technology companies such as Dell Technologies.

Dell Technologies wants a broad IT infrastructure to enhance data-driven operations, including edge computing devices, rugged tables, network gear, and back-end machine learning systems. You can also take advantage of Dell Technologies’ expert IT consulting services. AeroFarms needs this kind of partnership to accomplish our great things.

And that’s the final bottom line. AeroFarms, with its innovative use of technology and the power of partnerships, pushes the agricultural world to a much more sustainable level, doing more with less effort and impacting our lives. We are moving forward.

You can know in detail

For more information on Aero Farms’ current commercial activity, developing the world’s largest and most technologically advanced aeroponic indoor vertical farm in Danville, Virginia, see the announcement of the Next Generation Model 5 Farms. Or see AeroFarms AgX’s announcement for state-of-the-art R & D farms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. And for more information on the AeroFarms-Dell Technologies partnership, see your story, Insightful Harvest.

Copyright © 2021 IDG Communications, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cio.com/article/3631912/growing-the-best-plants-possible-with-technology-and-innovation.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos