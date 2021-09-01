From quantum computing to 3D printing, finding strange technologies is the new key to success





Investing in innovation, regardless of size, can make the difference between a stagnant company and a growing company.

Oliverwick, who works at BMW’s Munich office, has a fairly unusual position. As a “technology scout,” he is responsible for scanning the strange and wonderful world of emerging technology and assessing what could improve the car giant. Business type.

Special features

Tech Budgets 2022: CXO Guide

With this special feature, ZDNet finds out how business leaders are spending their technical bills and provides valuable advice on optimizing budget planning in the face of a coronavirus pandemic.

read more

What is his annual goal? In his own words, “to bring innovation to BMW.” And Wick is just one part of BMW’s long-standing strategy to drive the discovery of new technologies throughout the business, always aiming to stay one step ahead of the competition.

With “technology offices” spread around the world in automotive companies, experts like Wick are tasked with identifying relevant innovations and generating trend reports for use cases from automotive production to smart city services. I owe you.

The BMW team is equipped with “Tech Radar” to support their work. It is custom-built software that collects and analyzes data from R & D, patents, markets, ventures and other sources to provide a complete picture of the new technology of interest. And of their maturity.

Once promising innovations are identified, technology scouts are expected to network and proof-of-concept with start-ups and universities operating in this area. When these turn green, you can move the relevant technology to your central business.

To extend the technology discovery process, BMW has also created a “startup garage”. This encourages small organizations that promise contracts with selected car companies and encourage them to submit pitches.

And even internally, BMW has developed an accelerator program. “If anyone in the purchasing department has a great idea that has nothing to do with purchasing, we want to accelerate it,” Wick told ZDNet.

Wick is currently working on incorporating quantum computing into BMW’s business model. This is a technology identified by high-tech radar in 2017 and has intrigued the company’s top-level professionals. BMW is now organizing crowdsourcing agendas to get start-ups and researchers to submit ideas for quantum algorithms, eventually addressing issues such as sensor placement in vehicles and material deformation during production. I am trying to solve it.

“Our goal is to find hidden businesses, organizations, or individuals that traditionally couldn’t find,” says Wick.

BMW is not the only company investing in discovering new technologies. Another example is Eneru, an energy maker that currently boasts an “innovation hub” in 10 cities around the world. All of these are aimed at discovering start-ups and small organizations where technology can ultimately benefit Eneru’s own business.

Among the many partnerships established by energy companies are, for example, Form Energy, a startup developing low-cost, long-term batteries that can be combined with renewable energy sources. Eneru is an active investor in Form Energy, providing startups with guidance on how to grow their products.

SMEs and innovation

BMW and Eneru are examples of large, deep-pocket companies that have invested heavily in discovering technology. However, SMEs should not rule out investment in innovation.

Philip Dawson, vice president of Gartner Research, told ZDNet: “But they are more agile because they don’t have the same heritage and the complexity of the same scale. They’re more like speedboats than oil tankers.”

For Dawson, the size of the company doesn’t matter. Every company needs to secure a budget for technology discovery. This is because, regardless of size, investment in innovation can make a difference between stagnant and growing companies.

It remains important to have a short-term budget and a measurable return on investment (ROI). But Dawson argues that organizations also need to be aware of the “distant horizon.” This is riskier, but much more rewarding.

“We need to understand and track what’s cool and what’s emerging, and see where we can innovate,” says Dawson. “The next outlook is more risky, but it will really take you to new business opportunities and enable real growth.”

For example, a recent study conducted by Harvard Business Review analyzed data from multinational oil companies to assess whether their R & D efforts were successful. After reviewing 7,000 drilling projects, investigating the background of more than 30,000 engineers, and interviewing managers and executives, researchers spend billions of dollars each year on research and development and about 10,000 patents. I found that I got it. This reduced drilling costs by 15%, saving an average of $ 90 million annually per subsidiary.

However, many companies struggle to understand the value of spending money on exotic sound technology. Think not only about quantum computing, but also about hydroponics, 3D printing, self-healing materials and smart textiles.

Looking at long-term trends, researchers have found that US companies have reduced their spending on basic and exploratory science and engineering since the 1980s. A recent KPMG survey emphasized that innovation teams within the organization are still small, with 38% of respondents reporting less than 10 teams.

Pandemic effect

It’s easy to understand why companies hesitate to invest in emerging technologies when there is no guarantee that the value of their money will be seen in their business value. But according to Dawson, mentality is changing rapidly. This is primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced significant changes in the enterprise over the past few months.

The health crisis promoted business agility as organizations scrambled to adapt to new ways of working, which also led to budget agility. In other words, companies knew that releasing money to transform their businesses could make a lot of money. A good example: Dawson said Gartner inquiries during a pandemic increased by 30%.

Now that companies are in recovery, Dawson is confident that the gap between those who continue to invest in innovation and those who decide to go back the way they used to be will widen.

“We need to think about recovery and stability, but I think many innovations are tied to early emerging technologies and their use. Otherwise, we can’t recover to the same level.” Says.

“I can’t play safely right now. I just can’t repeat.”

So what’s next? Securing a budget for innovation is one thing, but it takes more than spending to increase your chances of finding technology that will change your game. Researchers at Harvard Business Review have found that there is no statistically significant relationship between a company’s investment in basic exploratory research and development and its stock market value.

Researchers say that the relationship could only be established when a company established a well-defined innovation strategy in addition to investing. Indicators included the presence of teams specifically responsible for innovation and incubation, or the amount of public communication about innovation made by the business.

Innovation discovery tool

Strategy for discovering emerging technologies may seem like a daunting task, especially for smaller organizations, but now more and more tools are being built to support it. I am. For example, Mergeflow is a German-based start-up that automates the process of looking for innovation.

“People come to us because they know there’s something somewhere,” Mergeflow founder Florian Wolf told ZDNet. “Almost everything is on the web, but I can’t collect and analyze all the data myself. It takes too long. It requires automation.”

Mergeflow’s software used by BMW to build its technology radar scans thousands of science and technology publications, patents, news, market analysis, investor activity and other data daily. Users can search for concepts or categories to quickly access hundreds of potential innovations related to queries.

The company’s algorithms also look at start-ups and companies working on each particular innovation, based on data such as venture funding and collaboration with other researchers and inventors, and how mature they are. To find out. You can also estimate the market size of a particular company or innovation.

According to Wolf, the desire for Mergeflow software is growing rapidly. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company relied primarily on traditional corporate sales models that appealed to large companies. But since then, Mergeflow engineers have been developing low-cost sales services. According to Wolff, the number of small, lesser-known organizations that have applied for trial is skyrocketing.

“You can discover things that you didn’t even know existed otherwise,” Wolf says. “It can really pull you forward or kick you out of the pool if you miss it.”

“Currently, the development speed of the entire technology field is very fast. It’s not just a risk. If you don’t do this, you’re almost certain to fall behind.”

Wolf remembers trying to find innovation in the most exciting areas he could think of using Mergeflow on a seemingly quiet day in the office. He finally typed “shock absorber” into the software. And it wasn’t long before I read about ClearMotion, a startup developing software-controlled motors with sensors that collect data on road conditions.

ClearMotion is developing a platform. This means that other companies may innovate in addition to their services. “This is an area where no one expects innovation,” says Wolf.

Wolff argues that if innovation can still occur in shock absorbers, it’s hard to think of why it couldn’t transform other businesses. Therefore, it may be time to start re-drafting the annual budget.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/from-quantum-computing-to-3d-printing-spotting-weird-technologies-is-the-new-key-to-success/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos