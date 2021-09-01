Google’s new AI-based technology can convert low-quality photos to high-resolution images





Google has introduced a new AI-based diffusion model to improve the quality of low-resolution images. Two new diffusion model images Super-resolution (SR3) and Cascade Diffusion Model (CDM) can use AI to generate high-fidelity images. These models have a variety of uses, from restoring old family portraits and improving medical imaging systems to improving the performance of downstream models such as image classification and segmentation. For example, the SR3 model is trained in human evaluation to transform low-resolution images into detailed high-resolution image results that go beyond current deep generative models such as Generative Adversarial Networks (GAN). ..

Researchers on the Brain Team at Google Research have posted a post on Google’s AI blog detailing both SR3 and CDM diffusion models. SR3 is said to be a super-resolution diffusion model that takes a low-resolution image as input and builds the corresponding high-resolution image from pure noise. The model is trained in an image corruption process that adds noise to the high resolution image until only pure noise remains. The SR3 model then starts with pure noise, gradually denoises it, and reverses the process of reaching the target distribution through the guidance of the input low-resolution image.

Google shared some impressive examples of how to use SR3 to scale an image with a resolution of 64×64 pixels to a photo with a resolution of 1,024×1,024 pixels. The final result of the 1,024×1,024 pixel resolution output, especially for facial and natural images, is very impressive. Technology giants say the SR3 can achieve powerful benchmark results in super-resolution tasks of face and nature images when scaled to 4x to 8x higher resolution.

The CDM diffusion model is trained with ImageNet data to produce high resolution natural images. Because ImageNet is a difficult, high-entropy dataset, Google built CDM as a cascade of multiple diffusion models. This cascading approach involves chaining multiple generative models across multiple spatial resolutions. The chain contains one diffusion model that produces data at low resolution, followed by a series of SR3 super-resolution diffusion models. The SR3 super-resolution diffusion model gradually increases the resolution of the generated image to the highest resolution. Google states that it applies Gaussian noise and Gaussian blur to the low-resolution input images of each super-resolution model in the cascade pipeline. This process is called conditioning enhancement and can improve and improve the sample quality of CDM.

Google says it used SR3 and CDM to bring the performance of diffusion models to the forefront with super-resolution and class-conditional ImageNet generation benchmarks.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector.

