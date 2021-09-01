How to move YouTube content to a new Google account





I have multiple Google accounts, an old account and a new account. Suppose you want to obsolete the old one and use only the new one. That is, you need to transfer a large number of items from one to the other. We’ve already seen the process of merging two separate Gmail accounts. But what about all the YouTube content that Google owns?

Maybe you subscribe to the YouTube channel to watch your favorite videos. Alternatively, you can post YouTube videos from your own channel. In any case, you need to move all YouTube subscriptions, channels, and videos from your old account to your new account.

Unfortunately, Google cannot easily transfer information from one account to another. If your goal is to move or recreate YouTube subscriptions, playlists, channels and videos from your old account to your new account, be prepared to get your hands dirty.

Currently, power users and content creators have to do a lot of data migration manually as well. This process requires a few steps and requires some effort, but it is feasible.

Move subscription

The first task you need to do is move all YouTube channel subscriptions from your old account to your new account. Previously, there were several ways to automate the export and import process, but those methods no longer work.

[サブスクリプション]After clicking the icon[管理]You can do this manually by clicking to see a list of all subscriptions. You can then open another browser, sign in to your new account, check the list, and resubscribe each entry.

Another option is to use Google Takeout to export the subscription list as a CSV file and include a link to each subscription that can be opened with a new account. To do this on YouTube for your old account, click on the profile icon in the upper right corner[YouTubeのデータ]After selecting[YouTubeダッシュボード]Under the heading[YouTubeデータのダウンロード]Click.

On the Google Takeout page, select the data you want to include.[含まれているすべてのYouTubeデータ]Click and[サブスクリプション]Deselect all lists except.[OK]Click and then[次のステップ]Click.Frequency[エクスポート]After confirming that it is set to[エクスポートの作成]Click the button.

The process only takes a few seconds as it only exports the subscription.[ダウンロード]Click the button to save the ZIP file to your computer.

Unzip the downloaded ZIP file. Drill down all folders until you find subscriptions.csv in the subscriptions folder. Open the file in Excel and increase the width of the column. The second column contains the URL for each subscription.

Log in to your new Google account in your browser. Copy each URL from the CSV file and paste it into your browser’s address field.Then for each channel[購読]You can click the button.

Move playlist

We recommend that you transfer videos saved with your old YouTube account. To do this, you need to save those videos as a playlist. In the menu on the left[ライブラリ],[履歴],[後で見る],[いいね！]Click on one of the categories such as videos. Then click the three dot icon next to the video you want to save to the playlist[再生リストに保存]Choose.

Create a new playlist or use an existing playlist, then select the playlist you want to use.On the playlist page, click the drop-down arrow to browse the playlist[非公開]or[公開]Set to (not private). Click the share icon and copy the playlist URL.

Open another browser and sign in to your new YouTube account. Paste the playlist URL into the address field.[プレイリストを保存]Click the icon to save the playlist to your new account.

Transfer YouTube channel

If you’re a content creator posting videos to your channel, you can transfer it to your branded account and then transfer ownership to your new Google account.Click on the profile icon[設定]Select and set this on your old YouTube account.

[設定]Of the page[アカウント]In the section[チャンネルの追加または管理]After clicking the link[チャンネルの作成]Click the button.

Enter a name for your new brand channel and select the checkbox below the name field to[作成]Click the button.

Log in to YouTube again with your old Google account.[設定]>[詳細設定]Go to[チャンネルをブランドアカウントに移動]Click the link.

On the next screen, make sure you see your new brand account at the bottom of your account screen,[置換]Click the button.

A pop-up window will ask you to confirm the deletion of your old account. Select the check box[チャンネルの削除]Click. In the next window[チャネルの移動]Click Options.

Sign out of YouTube and then sign in again with your old account. In the window that asks you to select a channel, click on the brand account you created.

[設定]>[アカウント]Go to[マネージャーの追加と削除]Click the link to start the process of connecting your new account to your new branded account.

[権限の管理]Click the button and then in the upper right corner[新しいユーザーを招待]Click the icon. You can then enter the email address of your new Google account in the field. Select a role from the drop-down menu and set it as the owner.[招待]Click and then[完了]Click.

Check your email with your new Google account and look for the invitation message. With that message[招待を受け入れる]Click.[招待の承認]On the page[承認]Click the button.

The next step is to make the new account the main owner, but Google will wait 7 days before doing this. After 7 days, sign in to your new Google Account brand account page. Select your account at the bottom of the page and[このアカウントの管理]Click the button.

[権限の管理]Click and click the drop-down arrow next to the new account to change the role[プライマリ所有者]Change to.[転送]>[完了]Click to complete the task.

Transfer video

The final step is to transfer the videos published through the channel from your old account to your new account. There are multiple ways to do this, but it’s easiest to download from your old Google account and upload to your new account. Unfortunately, you have to download one at a time.

From an old account[動画]Select to go to YouTube Studio. Click the three dot icon next to each video[ダウンロード]Select to save to your computer.

Sign in to your new Google account and[動画]Select to go to YouTube Studio.[動画のアップロード]After clicking the button[ファイルの選択]Click the button to select all videos or drop them in the upload window. Videos are uploaded one at a time.

It remains in draft mode after the video is uploaded. That is, you need to add certain details before you can publish.Next to each video[ドラフトの編集]Click the link. Check each screen and enter the required information such as description, viewer, display mode (private, private, public).[保存]Click to complete the mission.

