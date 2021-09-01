CD Projekt Red covers the release date of the next generation upgrades for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3s in late 2021.





CD Projekt Red announced that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s free next-generation upgrade for PS5 and Xbox Series X will be released in late 2021 (PDF). The company has promised that updates are underway, but now there’s a little more specific window about when it will arrive and if it’s still within this calendar year.

For Cyberpunk 2077, the upgrade was a great opportunity to bring players back after the December 2020 launch, which was like a blunder. Releasing free game updates that harness the power of next-generation consoles could be a way to get players back into the game. Since the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, PS5 and Xbox series players have been able to play games using backward compatibility mode. For PS4 and Xbox One players, running Cyberpunk 2077 can be a pain, but the new console can provide reasonable performance.

The launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was plagued by infamous bugs

Cyberpunk 2077 has been launched with bugs, poor performance, crashes and notoriety for the old consoles suffering the most. It was in such a bad condition that it was yanked from the PlayStation Store shortly after its launch and recently returned with a warning. CD Projekt Red offered refunds to those who were disappointed with the game, but getting them was a bit tedious. Since then, the studio has worked to improve it with a few patches and introduced new features that will help you easily return to the game for those who have lost frustration or interest after a few hours.

The next generation version of Cyberpunk 2077 may have the same effect. Those who have already played are now giving another chance, optimized for the new console. In addition, it could act as a kind of renewal for the 2021 holiday season, with a list of games truly optimized for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X still pretty slim, so with Cyberpunk 2077 You can also attract new players.

The Witcher 3 continues to be loved for the most part after its release, so next-generation updates are a bonus for existing fans and those who haven’t experienced the game yet. CD Projekt Red also offers some free DLC inspired by the very popular Netflix adaptation of The Witcher franchise.

Of course, the approach to next-generation game releases and patches is that getting one of the consoles is hard to come by. Sony has sold over 10 million PlayStation 5, but even months after its launch in November, it’s still selling out at an alarming rate. Consoles that look like everything else, from computers to cars, are affected by a chip shortage, as anyone can guess, but some industry leaders predict it will take at least a year or two. There are also places where it is.

