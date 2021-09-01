Light Tubes, Filament Candles, Floor Lamps, Spotify: Everything Just Announced by Philips Hue





Dance to your favorite songs on Spotify with Philips Hue’s sync lighting. At least that’s the idea.

Philips

According to Philips, Philips Hue announced more than 12 new lighting products on Wednesday and announced a partnership with streaming music service Spotify to synchronize Philips Hue’s lighting with beats and “mood, genre, tempo, etc.” rice field.

The Dutch giant was one of the first lighting companies to introduce a powerful lineup of smart LEDs and helped show the industry’s shift from incandescent light bulbs. Since then, Lifx, Wyze, Cree and others have provided their own smart lighting, but Philips Hue continues to lead the variety of smart and non-smart bulbs and other LED products for sale.

Lots of new lights

New lights include Ambient Gradient Light Strips, Signe Gradient Table Lamps, Signe Gradient Floor Lamps, Play Gradient Light Tubes, White Filament Candles, Infuse Ceiling Lights, White Ambience Filament Valves (5 Different Styles), White .. , 1,100 and 1,600 lumens of white and colored ambience bulbs.

Three of the five white ambience filament bulb styles and 1,100 lumens of white, white ambience, white and color ambience bulbs are currently available and price from $ 15 to $ 50. White filament candles are also available now, starting at $ 30 for one pack and $ 50 for two packs. The remaining two white ambience filament valves will be available in late October.

The ambience gradient light strip costs $ 170 for the base and $ 70 for the optional expansion kit. Philips Hue Signe lamps will be available in US stores on October 12th for $ 200 for table lamps and $ 300 for floor lamps. Light bulbs with 1,600 lumens of white, white and white and colored atmospheres will also be available on October 12, ranging in price from $ 20 to $ 60.

Light tubes (starting at $ 180) and ceiling lights (starting at $ 30) will not be available until January.

Currently playing: Watch this: Smart outdoor lighting: Ring vs. Philips Hue

2:38

Spotify partnership

This is not the first integration of light and music we have seen. Nanoleaf has music sync, and Philips Hue already has music and movie sync, but the company claims that Spotify’s integration is different.

Instead of “just” synchronizing the music to the beat, Philips Hue states that the app “extracts metadata from each song played on Spotify, regardless of device.” Then use that information to design an “advanced light script that allows the light to react not only to the beat of the song, but also to the genre and mood.” According to Philips Hue, you also have the option to customize things like brightness and color.

The integration will begin Wednesday for users who are already using the Philips Hue app 4.0 and will be available to all users later this year.

Speed ​​up your home with the latest information on automation, security, utilities, networking and more.

