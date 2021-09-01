TechAthletics Announces Redesigned HokieSports.com





In collaboration with BLACKSBURG website partner SIDEARM Sports, Virginia Tech’s Athletics Division launched a redesigned HokieSports.com on Wednesday to further advance its fan experience through digital innovation.

“More than 2 million people visit HokieSports.com each year,” said Bradworthman, VT’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Operations. “As a division, we are committed to improving the fan experience, both face-to-face and digital. Last year, we reassessed all digital touchpoints. Kyle Bruce, Damian Saras, Lance de Jie, and this digital. The rest of the digital strategy and innovation team that enabled the update. “

The redesigned HokieSports.com keeps the track and field sector at the forefront by keeping an eye on industry trends in e-commerce and content consumption. The site adds tools and features that improve the overall user experience while leveraging a variety of content with streamlined layouts.

Bruce, Assistant AD of the Digital Strategy & Ecosystem, said: “Thanks to everyone involved in this project, especially Damian Saras. Without their passion, attention and dedication, this redesign would not have been possible. Also, SIDEARM Sports, which shares a passion for innovation. We are also fortunate to have great partners like LEARFIELD and LEARFIELD. In the digital space, and we are grateful for their time and help to bring this site to life. “

Here are the new features of HokieSports.com:

A hub of trending topics and important links designed to give users the most timely and relevant information on both the main homepage and the sports homepage Social media-inspired features at the top of the main homepage Tech Athletics to users, using various modules on both the sports news main homepage, sports homepage, schedule and roster pages, while further facilitating important announcements and introducing high quality photos, videos and graphics. Encourage you to subscribe to our email, create gifts for Hokie Club, and purchase future tickets. Redisplays content from the main homepage and sports homepage, such as events, in a vertical feed that includes news articles, video highlights, photo galleries, podcast episodes, and more.[接続]Updated menu navigation, including the addition of tabs Emphasizes various ways Tech fans can stay in touch with Hokies “I’m very excited about the new features at HokieSports.com. University website space. The top of the first site at the site provides a dynamic way for fans to interact with the site and stay up to date on their favorite teams, “said Saras, senior director and webmaster. “As content delivery in our department continues to evolve, having a flexible home page allows us to share a wide range of media, from news articles to podcast interviews and video highlights.”

Tech Athletics has also enhanced the official Hokie Sports mobile app with mobile ticket integration and an updated platform for Maroon & Orange Memories. The mobile app is available for download on both iOS and Android.

About SIDEARM Sports: Based in Syracuse, NY, SIDE ARM Sports is a software that enhances websites, mobile applications, live statistics, social presence and video streaming for more than 850 college, college and high school sports programs in North America. We provide technology.

