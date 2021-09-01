Google’s custom Chromebook CPU may appear in 2023





According to a new report that Nikkei Asia is focusing on designing its own processor, Google’s custom chips could extend beyond Pixel 6 to Chromebook laptops and tablets as early as 2023.

The company is already preparing to release its first major custom chip this fall, along with the upcoming Tensor SoC of the Pixel 6s. The report is in line with rumors from 2020 that Google was planning an in-house Chromebook chip after Google announced the concept on its Pixel smartphone.

However, the Nikkei Asia report has some additional details, such as the timing of 2023 mentioned above. Make sure the Chromebook CPU is based on Arm, as well as the Tensor chip. And Google is trying to develop them for both laptop and tablet style form factors.

Rumors don’t mention what Google is planning for a custom Chromebook chip. It’s been about two years since we released the Pixelbook Go (the only Google Chromebook the company currently sells), and nearly three years after its last tablet, the matte Pixel Slate.

There’s a lot of detail about what Google wants to achieve with the Chromebook chip (for comparison, the Tensor chip for Pixels seems to focus primarily on AI performance), but the Nikkei Asia report , The company says it was particularly inspired by Apple. Successful with custom chips for both iPhone and Mac products. And while that may still be years away from reality, the idea that Google will achieve the same feat as the Apples M1 chip for Chromebooks seems to be a very interesting possibility.

