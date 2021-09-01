Google Nest Mini Review | CNN Emphasizes





Google, please play music on Spotify. I speak the same six words to Nest Mini at least once a day. Im usually steps into the bathroom and prepares for a spectacular shower. Within a second or two, Im will be able to easily ask for time once it starts to take time, with solid audio of my favorite sad indie songs and loud pop-punk jams. became.

These features aren’t particularly specific to Google’s affordable smart speakers launched in 2019, but the Nest Mini has been a fixture in my home since I got one last year. Is exactly that. And if all you want is a cheap and reliable speaker that will guide you through the day, play music well, and connect to a myriad of smart home devices, especially speakers ($ 50 these days). It often goes down to $ 30.

Excellent and affordable smart speaker

Google Nest Mini is a smart speaker with attractive and great sound, and you can do a lot with the Google Assistant.

Unobtrusive smart speaker

Mike Andronico / CNN

One of my favorites at Nest Mini is the mesh fabric design. This makes it look like a fashionable accent piece rather than a geeky tech. My sky blue model adds a nice colorful pop to my bathroom, but there are also charcoal, coral and chalk options.

The Nest Mini has reliable touch controls that make it easy to tap the center to pause and play the track, or touch the sides to adjust the volume. There are also a total of 6 white LEDs that highlight the tappable area of ​​the speaker, indicate volume level, etc. and turn off immediately when not needed. However, like any other Nest product, the Mini actually works when used hands-free with the Google Assistant.

Since spending a few minutes setting up the Mini on the Google Home app (available on Android or iOS), I’ve been able to ask you to do everything from setting timers to setting events and reminders to your calendar. rice field. Most of my daily use is as basic as asking to play music, checking the time, and getting used to the weather, but assistants can do more than that.

Read out your daily schedule, look up random celebrity information, and see time in different parts of the world. Also, if you have a Google-compatible smart light or thermostat, you can ask Nest Mini to turn off the light or change the temperature. That kind of smart home feature has become standard these days, but it’s still quite useful for devices that often cost less than $ 40.

More importantly, Nest Minis speech recognition worked consistently well in my tests. I mostly use Google speakers when I’m taking a shower, but even when I’m talking about the sound of running water, I skip songs, play certain albums, and turn down the volume. You can receive your request without any problems.

Its audio quality is impressive for a device of that size, amplifying elastic bass, sharp guitars, and soaring vocals of your favorite rock songs with enough clarity and volume to keep me singing together. (Probably because of the regret of the neighbors).

Is Google Nest Mini Perfect for You?

Mike Andronico / CNN

Nest Mini is not the gadget I thought I would fall in love with. Frankly, I got it for free sometime in 2020 as part of a YouTube Premium promotion. I spent a lot of time sitting in the box before doing anything. But if you set it up as a bathroom companion to get a good start to the day (or in the afternoon, these days the movement of time is a little different), you can’t imagine it’s gone.

The Nest Mini is more than enough for my basic needs of taking a shower and checking the weather from time to time, but it may not always be the best choice for you. As with any smart home device, if you own a lot of Google-compatible devices, it’s important to consider which ecosystem you want to be. Products like Nest Mini will fit into your home like gloves and allow you to control your smart gadgets (and manage your Google account with just your voice. If you’re looking for a louder sound , You can choose Nest Audio speakers.

If you want to go to the Amazon Gardens, the latest Echo Dot and Echo Dot with Clock speakers are in the same price range and have similar core features, except that you talk to Alexa instead of the Google Assistant. So if you can buy products from Amazon on your own, pull up Amazon Music playlists, control Alexa-compatible smart gadgets, or take advantage of Alexa’s fun skills, you’re in the Dot family. May be suitable. And if you’re part of the Apple ecosystem, the HomePod Mini is for you.

But as a platform-agnostic person who doesn’t own a large number of smart home devices, the Nest Mini has proven to be a small, attractive, convenient, and sounding speaker. More fun.

Looking for a deeper dive? Here’s an original review of the 2019 Nest Mini:

Google’s second-generation small smart speaker, the Nest Mini, is finally available two years after the release of Google Home Mini. The new device retains its predecessor’s $ 49.99 price, keeping it on par with Amazons’ third-generation Echo Dot, and slightly lower than the new $ 59.99 Echo Dot with Clock.

The Nest Mini looks pretty much the same as the Google Home Mini, but with major changes in the way it handles speakers and voice requests.

Let’s dive into.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Just like when Google Home Hub became Nest Home Hub, the design didn’t change much when Google Home Mini became Nest Mini. This is still a small and affordable entry level Google smart speaker. You can answer almost everything and have access to fun games, access to streaming services, and an assistant with decent speakers.

It also maintains a donut-like design that is popular with fans. It’s still circular, with a mesh top and a slippery rubber bottom. The top mesh casing is made from 100% recycled PET bottles, so you can get a sturdy design that feels like you’re at home, but it feels good to make it. The bottom is also made of 35% recycled material. It looks like Google’s new trend in collaboration with the large tech industry.

They say Google has added a wall hanging to the rubber part at the bottom in response to user feedback. A great solution that doesn’t clutter your design. I’ve tried it, but someone who likes to put the Nest Mini on a table or counter.

Surprisingly, Google has replaced the Nest Mini’s power plug. I’m currently using my own barrel jack instead of a microUSB port. I understand that the choice of power between Nest home devices will be at night, but universal support is always great. There is also a similar move to the power options Amazon has selected in Echoes. The Nest Mini also doesn’t have an audio jack.

On the back is a physical switch for muting the microphone. At the top, below the fabric, there are several LED lights. Similar to Google Home Mini, when you call the assistant to update the volume level, four circular LEDs will light up in the center.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Google has wisely added two additional LEDs that can guide you to each volume up and down button. The original Home Mini didn’t have an indicator, which could make it difficult to find the exact location. The Nest Mini uses ultrasonic technology to intelligently turn on the LEDs when you’re nearby. This allows you to find the button at any time. I’ve noticed this is a hit or a mistake, but I’m excited to see if this improves.

The original Google Home Mini has been taken over from the original Google Home Mini in three colors: chalk, charcoal and coral, with the addition of sky and light aqua blue options. All colors come with a white power plug and cable.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Two years later, you’ll expect an upgrade that goes beyond some design tweaks, and there are quite a few inside. To get started, voice detection is much better in a noisy environment, just by clearly identifying what you are saying.

The Nest Mini has three ranged microphones, one more than the original Google Home Mini. It does a better job of picking up the voice and automatically turns up the response volume so you can hear it better. Its neat function and what works.

On the healthy side, Google has done a lot to improve the experience. Yes, the sound tends to be distorted even when the volume is turned up. But when you turn down the volume, you can see it clearly and clearly. This is due to the new upward firing speaker in addition to the custom tuning algorithm. Even better, this tuning covers all audio output from the device. That is, it works with any of the supported streaming services.

In terms of pricing, Amazon says it’s doing a better job with the Echo Dot with Clock or 3rd generation Echo Dot audio. The sound is not distorted and feels richer. But given the compact size of the Nest Minis, the sound is decent.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Perhaps the biggest attraction of Nest speakers and displays is on-demand instant access to the Google Assistant. Of course, that power is fully demonstrated in the Nest Mini.

We’ve already seen how to intelligently adjust the volume of the response to accommodate the noise detected in space. Also used to check for traffic, make phone calls, get help with formulas, play your favorite songs, find movie times, control your smart home, etc. I can do it. All normal smart speaker tasks.

Amazon has more Alexa skills, but there are some skills available in the Google Assistant that you can explore in your home app. You can also ask your assistant what you can do to find add-ons that can improve your experience.

Nest Mini itself is in the Google Home app and can be grouped with other devices. For example, you can pair two Nest Minis for a stereo listening experience. I didn’t have a chance to test this, but I’ll update this review with two thoughts soon to see if it improves the overall sound experience.

There’s also an onboard machine learning chip that can handle most requests (that is, everything you ask the Google Assistant) on your device. Normally, the Mini sends this to a Google data server to get the results and pass it on. However, I’ve noticed that onboard chips execute commands such as weather, traffic, news, and interesting information much faster than the original device. I’m excited to see how this can be improved.

And obviously, if you’re in the Nest smart home ecosystem, you can use the Nest Mini to listen to cams and get notified even if someone is at the front door. Like Amazon Echo devices, Nest Mini offers an intercom-like experience with other Google Assistant-enabled devices.

Jacob Chlor / CNN

Nest Mini has improved the overall experience of the Google Home Mini and is really pleased that the price remains at $ 49. But now, nearly two years after the original, I hope Google and Nest provide more complete updates. Then again, it seems to stick to what works.

An eco-friendly design with better smart features makes it a better product. And the comparison between this and the Echo Dot or Echo Dot with Clock actually depends on the ecosystem you’re already using. With the feature set alone, Amazon has introduced more innovations with the Echo Dot with Clock, but it’s also more expensive.

The $ 49 Nest Mini is the easiest way to add a Google Assistant to another room in your home, or an affordable way to get started with the Google ecosystem.

