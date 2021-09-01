Ant Group’s $ 35 billion IPO is likely to come back as it plans a joint venture with a Chinese-backed company, the report said.





The Ant Group logo will appear on October 28, 2020 at its headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China.

Chen Zhongqiu / VCG / Getty Images

Ant Group is ready to create a credit score JV with its state-owned partner in China, Reuters reported. This move will allow Alibaba-owned fintech giants to proceed with a blockbuster IPO that was abandoned in November. Chinese regulators have increased pressure and ordered Ant Group to restructure before listing. Sign up for our daily newsletter “10 Things Before the Opening Bell” here.

Ant Group’s $ 35 billion initial public offering could be revived now that FinTech is ready to launch a joint venture with a group of companies backed by the Chinese government, according to Reuters.

According to the report, the three partners told Reuters that they plan to set up a joint venture, a provider of personal credit scores, as early as October. Four companies will invest in JV alongside Ant Group, three of which are state-sponsored.

The move could put Jack Ma’s Alibaba technology company Ant Group in a position to respond to Beijing’s wishes, thus paving the way for a revival of dual IPOs.

In November, financial authorities blocked Ant Group’s long-awaited IPO on the Shanghai and Hong Kong stock exchanges, saying Chinese financial services companies may no longer meet disclosure requirements. The listing was aimed at raising $ 34.5 billion, and the Ant Group would have been worth more than $ 313 billion.

In April, Chinese regulators ordered Jack Ma’s Alibaba technology company Ant Group to reorganize before allowing it to go public. I was told to change some of my business and return to my roots as a payment service provider.

The planned JV will be able to meet some of the regulatory requirements set for Ant Group, which owns China’s largest digital payment platform, Alipay. It will also give Beijing access to the vast amount of personal data that FinTech holds.

JV collects, manages and analyzes consumer data to score customer credit status. Under the new structure, the company will handle Ant Group’s business data operations in a way that facilitates regulatory control of authorities, according to a Reuters report. FinTech’s fast-growing microfinance business will be scrutinized more closely, he said.

Ant Group received formal approval in June to develop a consumer finance business with state-owned minority shareholders. According to Reuters, it will hold a 35% stake in the joint venture, similar to the state-sponsored Zhejiang Tourism Investment Group. Investors in the other two states each own 5%, with Beijing-backed companies totaling 45%. A single partner that is not linked to the government controls about 7%.

Ant Group was not responding to Insider’s comment request at the time of publication.

This year, China tightened regulations in technology and other major sectors to increase its grip on growing industries. The country’s five-year plan, set in August, targets innovation, monopoly, internet finance, and big data as industries that should expect stricter rules.

Regulatory crackdowns have plunged China’s tech stocks, including those of Ant Group’s parent company Alibaba.

At the end of Wednesday’s trading day in Hong Kong, Alibaba shares fell 0.18% to HK $ 165.20 ($ 21.24). The shares traded in New York rose 3.83% at 10:52 EST.

