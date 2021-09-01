Upcoming Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories for September and October 2021





Well, we’ve gone through the quieter mid-month of the year, and we’re now rushing downhill towards the busiest hours of Holiday 2021 and the video game calendar. Switch owners are looking forward to things starting to get hot in the coming months, with the fan-popular franchise coming back and new hardware coming out on the same day.

Below are some of the upcoming highlights of the Big Switch game scheduled for September and October. Below these physical releases is a selection of other games that will be released in September. In addition to the physical version of the Switch eShop game, which was typically digital only, there is a selection of Switch accessories and related peripherals that will be available in the coming months.

fun!

SEGA’s 30th Anniversary Sonic Colo (u) rs: Ultimate, a remaster of the Wii-only Sonic Colo (u) rs, brings arguably one of the best 3D Sonic games ever to Switch. I actually experienced the version of the game. You can see the thoughts so far in Alex’s video, but it’s definitely exciting to see one of the best hedgehog games get a second chance on Switch.

Mario’s greedy nemesis Wario finally brings his branded microgame mayhem to Switch in the form of Warioware: Get It Together! , The long-awaited switch entry of the series, includes simultaneous 2-player mode and play capabilities, not only as a villain of the name, but also as his friend. We bag 9 volt!

It’s been so long since I was absorbed in the mania microgame that I can’t wait to play it on September 10th.

NBA2K22-September 10th

We’re a big fan of 2K basketball output on the Switch, and the NBA 2K22 on the Switch has been integrated with other previous generation consoles and may lack some of the features available on the PS5 and Xbox Series S / X. It has been confirmed. After its release, I’m still interested in seeing the next iteration of this Premier B Ball series.

This sequel originally appeared on the PS4 in 2018, but since the porting of the Wrath of the White Witch, we’ve been hoping it’ll find a way to Switch. 100 years after the game’s event, it was announced in May for Switch in both physical and digital formats.

Ni no Kuni II features a similar Ghibli-style art style that attracted everyone’s attention in 2011. The Switch version, called Prince’s Edition, released on September 17, includes a timeless book story, a lost Lord’s hideout, and the Adventure Pack DLC.

Bringing the content and courses of the first three games of Super Monkey Ball to Switch, Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania excited many Super Simian enthusiasts when it was officially announced at E3 2021. It’s coming to Switch soon, so there’s definitely a lot. After 10 months of the year, to keep the ball-rolling fans busy …

The fifth installment of the 2D Metroid franchise, Metroid Dread, will be available 19 years after Game Boy Advance’s Metroid Fusion, but it’s worth the wait, as we’ve seen it so far. A special edition and two new amiibos are launched with the new game, co-developed by Nintendo and Metroid: Samus Returns developer Mercury Steam. October 8th is shaped to be the day of the Red Letter for the greatest bounty hunters in the galaxy.

Oh, there is also a Switch OLED model that will be released that day. Featuring a nice (and larger) OLED screen compared to the other two switch models, double internal memory, a wider and more rugged kickstand, some kind of “improved” audio, and a new dock ( Fetch (with LAN slot) Switch OLED will be a premium model especially for handheld players.

Previously the Wii U was exclusive to the deadly frame franchise (known in Europe as Project Zero), but Koei Tecmo’s deadly frame: The Blackwater Maiden actually realized the Wii U’s central asymmetric gimmick. It was one of the few titles I used for. Combined with the lukewarm critical reception, it seemed unlikely that the switchport gave 2/10 the chance of a switchport in a summary of Wii U games that aren’t yet on the switch.

However, this franchise has enthusiastic and loyal fans. Koei Tecmo has decided to recreate the elements of the gamepad and bring the game to other platforms as well as Switch. A very welcome surprise!

And finally, Mario Party Superstars will arrive at the end of October in time for Halloween.

Mario Party Superstars is the second entry in the series that updates 5 boards and 100 mini-games from the first 3 Mario Party games on the Nintendo 64 and decorates the switch following the Super Mario Party. Some might call it overkill, but these are incredibly popular party games, and the mini-games and the fierce competition they contain make them fun when it comes to Mario Party time. It will be difficult.

Greater Nintendo Switch game

In addition to the highlighted games above, there are many more Switch retail games that may take your fantasy after September.

Great accessory for your switch

And finally, consider a selection of the best Switch accessories coming out after September.

That’s all for September and October. Have you missed anything? Please let us know in the comments. Also, please let us know if you have pre-ordered any of these goods.

