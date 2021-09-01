New Valorant map destruction revealed: layout, release date





As the world of Valorant continues to expand, Riot Games is adding a new map, Fracture, to the pool.

Riot Games has so far won the mapping with Valorant. From the sunny beaches of Breeze to the ice warehouses of the coolers, we have enjoyed a wide variety of landscapes.

But so far, most maps have no folklore. We’ve seen Easter eggs here and there, but nothing definitive.

Enter Fracture, the seventh map of the game. Immersed in storytelling and creating new and innovative playstyles, this stunning view will be a treasure trove of lore hunters and annoying snipers.

Riot game Something evil lurks under the fracture.Brave Fracture: Release Date

Fracture will be released on Wednesday, September 8th, along with Episode 3, Act 2. It comes with an all-new Battle Pass and patch 3.05.

New Valorant Map: Fracture

Fracture, formerly known as the Canyon, is an H-shaped map with a straight split in the middle. Lead artist Brian Yam writes that there is a dry desert on one side and a lush jungle on the other side: Fracture caused by a rift. “

Unlike other maps, attackers spawn on both sides of the map and defenders spawn in the center. “The map idea came from the simple question“ what if ”,” said level designer Jolansford. “What if an attacker starts on both sides of the map and pinches the defender? We really ask the player to rethink some basic assumptions and give them their own problems to solve. I wanted to. “

Ironically, this very futuristic map has its roots in a much more classic one. It is a battle of Helms Deep in the fantasy series “Lord of the Rings”. “When the orcs are breaking the gates, Aragorn and Théoden (and the rest of the squad) set out to meet them.” Now for anger, now for ruin and the red dawn! “Gandalf and Rohan Riders attack the mountain from the other side. When you’re defending, both A and B players push out and flip the table, pinching the attacker instead, and they always remember this moment. “

Riot GamesFracture has two attacker spawns, and the defender tries to keep the center of the map.Fracture: Barorant lore paradise

Not only does Fracture look completely different from traditional FPS maps, it’s also great for players who like to dig a little deeper into Valorant’s story.

Creative Director David Nottingham said: And in the fracture, we see that there are aspects of the conflict that are probably not as black and white as they first appear.

“This map plays an important role in the linear timeline of the conflict between our Earth and this mysterious” other Earth “that is sending its own brave agents. increase. That’s why we invested in environmental and visual storytelling to help curious players better understand the mysterious conflicts that are taking place. “

In addition, principal environmental artist Brandon Martynoiwicz promises that “10 Tac-Bears are hidden throughout the map.” These could be Riot’s promised interactive elements.

