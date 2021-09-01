Google rivals insist on desktop Chrome selection screen





Google sought to thwart European regulators by changing the Android search selection screen. The company has abolished the auction system where rivals bid on the space on the selection screen. DuckDuckGo and Ecosia want more significant changes, such as the choice of search engine in Chrome.

Google will maintain online search despite the European Union’s bailout, said its search rivals DuckDuckGo and Ecosia, and tech giants give way to competitors on desktop and mobile. He added that he should be forced.

As of Wednesday, users setting up new phones based on Google’s mobile operating system will be presented with five of the country’s most popular search engines and seven options. The idea is to provide an easy way for users to choose a default search engine on non-Google phones.

Updated Android settings menu that will be displayed from September 1st. GoogleAndroid

This new update follows the first release of the so-called Android selection screen in 2019 in response to a $ 5 billion fine from the EU last year. Anti-trust regulators have accused Google of forcing smartphone makers such as Samsung and Huawei to pre-install services such as Google Search and Google Maps on their mobile phones.

Google’s rivals have been putting pressure on them since the introduction of the selection screen.

Initially, competing providers were told to offer a price that Android users would pay each time they chose it as their default search engine. The auction process took place quarterly and the winning bidder was listed on the list of options offered to new Android users.

The initiative was to level the competition by providing Google’s biggest rivals with a new way to reach millions of customers. However, DuckDuckGo and Ecosia continued to complain that they were “basically tampered with by Google to benefit Google.”

The complaint went well, Google changed the system and started showing a new screen from September 1st.

Currently, the two companies say the changes aren’t going well enough, and Ecosia is asking Google to implement a Chrome selection screen on its desktop.

“We are equal in search,” added Sophie Denbinski, head of public policy, adding that Wednesday’s update is only “a partial remedy for Google’s anti-competitive behavior in the search market.” It’s still far from the competition. “

“If we don’t offer desktop users the same choices within Chrome and apply remedies to Android users who have already set up their devices, the new selection screen is estimated to affect only 3% of Google’s annual revenue. “

Chrome has a 69% share of the desktop web browsing market, according to figures compiled by Statista.

Beyond Chrome, Google has billions of dollars in deals with Apple and Mozilla, and maintains it as the go-to search engine for their respective Safari and Firefox browsers.

Search accounts for the majority of Google’s revenue, a record $ 35.8 billion, up 68% of second-quarter revenue.

Meanwhile, privacy-focused DuckDuckGo CEO and founder Gabriel Weinberg said: I need 1 mile. “

The company emphasized the fact that only new users will see the settings menu during setup, saying that already active Android customers need to click at least 15 times to change the default search engine. ..

Technology giants have previously defended their commitment to providing users with “unprecedented choices” when deciding which applications to install, use, and default on their devices.

Google didn’t immediately respond to insider requests for further comment.

