



Lauren Lawson, Treasurer Operations and Systems Manager, has been appointed Treasurer at the University.

Lawson has been in charge of interim accounting since June 2020, replacing Melinda West, who recently became Vice President and University President.

As a university accountant, Lawson is responsible for the effective operation of the university accountant, including accounts receivable, cash receipts and payments, payment planning, e-commerce, and institutional loans.

I am honored to serve the university community and have the opportunity to lead such a wonderful team at the Berser’s office. According to Lawson, we are pleased to continue our efforts to implement solutions that improve operational efficiency and provide superior customer service.

Lawson brings over 15 years of progressive experience in the Berser University office. As an interim accountant, she led many strategic process improvement and efficiency efforts, including the implementation of robotic process automation.

VirginiaTech was awarded the Transacts 2021 Distinction Award for Innovation for this work.

Lawson joined Virginia Tech in 2005 and has also played a role across office cashiers, customer service, and accounting functions.

Lawson, who graduated from Virginia Tech twice, holds a bachelor’s degree in business marketing and a master’s degree in information technology.

Lauren has successfully led a system implementation and automation project while in the Berser’s office. According to West, her vast knowledge of our operations and systems is invaluable in assessing and identifying improvement opportunities and continuing to provide better service to students, families and campuses. I am grateful for her service and leadership over the past year and look forward to working closely with her in the future.

