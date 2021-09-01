Apple Watch 7 Rumors: Latest Topics on Release Dates, Health Features, Prices, and More





Rendering of the rumored Apple Watch 7.

John Prosser

Looking for a smartwatch with a larger flat edge design, improved battery life and new health features? If so, you’re advised to wait for Apple Watch 7. Previously, I thought the new tech giant smartwatch would debut at the rumored September Apple event alongside the iPhone 13 and AirPods 3, but the August report from Nikkei Asia delayed the watch due to manufacturing issues. rice field. The report states that the problem was caused by the complex design of the watch and the addition of blood pressure monitoring. But Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculates that there’s no chance that a new heath feature will be added to the next Apple Watch.

The new smartwatch comes with Apple’s WatchOS 8 software, announced at WWDC in June of this year. If rumors spread, the new watch could be a valuable upgrade from last year’s Apple Watch Series 6, which Apple announced at a virtual event in September 2020. Last year, Apple also released the Apple Watch SE, a more affordable midrange smartwatch. In itself, it won its successor in 2022.

Read more: Apple Watch SE vs Series 6 vs. Series 3: How to select?

Everything you’ve heard about Apple Watch 7, including rumors, leaks, speculations, and dreams, is here. We will update this story as more details become available. If you want more Apple rumors, check out the iPhone 13 Rumor Summary, iPhone 13 Release Date, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 Comparison, and iPhone 13 Camera Specifications. Plus, is it worth buying an iPhone 12 now? How about the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE?

Release Date: Apple Watch 7 will probably be available in September

The respected Apple analyze Ming-Chi Kuo predicted last year that a redesigned Apple Watch could appear in the second half of 2021, so I’m confident that the next generation of Apple Watch will come. I don’t know the exact time. We don’t have much to say about the release date of the Apple Watch 7, but we expect the new wearable to be announced at an Apple event in the fall, perhaps alongside the rumored iPhone 13.

The iPhone 13 event is estimated to take place on September 8th, but this is a knowledge-based guess, not a rumor or leak. For more information on Apple’s event date forecasts, including the patented (not really) Labor Day hypothesis, see the iPhone 13 release date story. If both assumptions are correct, Apple Watch 7 is expected to appear on September 8th.

There is no official release date, but according to rumors by the French blog Consomacand, Apple has already registered new smartwatches with the Eurasian Economic Union on the A2473, A2474, A2475, A2476, A2477 and A2478.

However, an August report by Nikkei Asia suggests that Apple’s new smartwatch may be delayed due to manufacturing difficulties. Small-scale production of the Apple Watch 7 reportedly began last week, but faced multiple difficulties in combining all the new components of the intricate design of the watch. According to the report, this prevented the transition to full-scale manufacturing.

Regardless of rumors, Apple has a fairly consistent history of launching new smartwatch models each year in mid-September. In 2020, both Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE will be available in September when the Pandemic product launch event is virtualized and disrupts the supply chain (Apple’s iPhone 12 line announcement delayed by a month). Did. .. 15, 2020, at an online event. They were released three days later on September 18th.

Read more: The lack of microchips is one of the unexpected consequences of a pandemic.

The biggest topic in Apple Watch Series 7 is whether it includes a blood glucose monitor.

Cost of Jon Prosser: Apple Watch 7 will probably be priced the same as Series 6

Apple’s three previous Watch models went on sale at a price tag of $ 399 and went up due to their larger size and cellular connectivity. (The Apple Watch SE deviates from the $ 399 price tradition and was launched for $ 279. However, the SE model is Apple’s “affordable” smart watch, with some bells to save money. I sacrificed the whistle.)

I haven’t heard any credible rumors about the price of the Apple Watch 7, but Apple sticks to its normal structure and hopes to launch a next-generation model for about the same $ 399 price. Of course, there’s always the possibility that Apple will raise prices in 2021, but this seems unlikely, as there won’t be any major hardware upgrades or new features coming soon to justify the price increase. ..

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Design and Color: The green flat-edged Apple Watch 7 will look pretty

Leaker Jon Prosser of Apple Watch 7, released in May (rumors are quite uneven), claims a “major redesign” of wearables. Kuo also predicted a “significant form factor redesign” for the 2021 Apple Watch almost a year ago.

Apple Watch 7 may be available in a new sage green color.

John Prosser

He claims that Prosser’s rendering is based on a combination of actual images and CAD files leaked to him by the “source,” and the Apple Watch 7’s bezel shows thin, flat edges. Apple also flattened the edges of the iPhone 12 lineup last fall. The flagship phone is given a contemporary profile that CNET’s Patrick Holland called “the beauty of the slab.”

Speculation from 91 mobile phones in August was consistent with Prosser’s rendering. According to reports, the new Apple Watch throws away the rounded edges and chooses a box-like flat-edged design. The new look will match Apple’s recent aesthetic choices for the iPad Pro and iPhone 12.

A June Bloomberg report also predicted a thinner bezel for the Apple Watch 7 and “a new laminating technology that brings the display closer to the front cover.”

The new Apple Watch can also be slightly larger than the old Apple Watch. According to a leaker from China’s social media platform Weibo, reported by MacRumors, the Apple Watch Series 7 could have case sizes of 41mm and 45mm. Rumors were later endorsed by Bloomberg’s Garman. Starting with Apple Watch Series 4 in 2017, the tech giant smartwatch case size is available in 40mm and 44mm options.

The rumored colors for Apple Watch 7 include the new sage green color. This compares Prosser with the green option of Apple’s over-ear headphones, the AirPods Max. Series 6 is available in silver, gray, gold, blue and red (aluminum). Silver, graphite, gold (steel); titanium and black (titanium) colors. Prosser’s rendering of the Apple Watch 7 includes red, blue, black, and silver in addition to sage green, but it’s still unclear if these are the actual colors Apple releases.

In terms of materials, Apple was able to get rid of the Series 7 titanium edition model. In his PowerOn newsletter, Gurman said it wouldn’t be surprising to remove the more expensive titanium version of the Apple Watch 6, which starts at $ 799. Apple has previously offered both ceramic and genuine gold models.

Read more: AirPods Pro or AirPods Max: Should I buy earphones or headphones?

Battery life: Apple Watch 7 charging can last for more than a day

One of the biggest and most persistent complaints about the Apple Watch, especially when compared to rival smartwatches and fitness trackers like Fitbit, is its short battery life. CNET’s Scott Stein states that the Apple Watch has the “worst” battery life of any competitor. This is a problem when using the sleep tracking feature (a new feature in WatchOS 7), as the battery needs to be recharged daily.

Apple Watch 7 could be a game changer for Apple if its battery life is dramatically improved. All three models in the past offer approximately 18 hours of battery life, and the Series 6 has a 265.9mAh battery. I haven’t heard any rumors about the series 7 battery specifications, but I’ve heard that it can be equipped with a small double-sided S7 chip. This frees up space. What else do you have? -Large battery.

The following Apple Watch may feature a major redesign, including flat edges like the iPhone 12.

Features of Jon Prosser Health: Does Apple Watch 7 Really Get a Blood Glucose Monitor?

Blood sugar monitoring will be a surprising addition to your Apple Watch, but don’t hold your breath as it’s mixed with rumors. Interest in new sensors was stimulated by Apple itself in a survey of Apple Watch users, measuring interest in new features. One of them was blood glucose tracking. However, subsequent Bloomberg reports almost killed those dreams. The new sensor may be included in future iterations of Apple’s smartwatch, but it is unlikely to be included in the Series 7 and may not be included in Apple’s 2022 Watch model.

Samsung unveiled a new non-invasive blood glucose monitoring technology last year, but it was unclear where and when this technology would be implemented in the near future. Apple Watch’s blood 2022 or 2023 blood glucose sensor isn’t a big surprise, as Apple has a history of letting its rivals release the first hot new features, but it’s still a blow to diabetic iOS users. is.

Other rumors from Nikkei Asia suggest that Apple Watch 7 may feature blood pressure measurements. According to a Nikkei report, one of the problems is the watch blood pressure measurement system, which requires manufacturers to install more components on the watch body to address manufacturing problems due to the complex design of the watch. That is. But Gurman said the Apple Watch 7 is “not likely” to have new health features.

That’s all we know about Apple Watch Series 7 so far, but we’ll update this story as new rumors come to light. In the meantime, everything you know about the iPhone 13 is all the best new features in WatchOS 8, Apple Watch Series 6, Series 3, or SE, the new Apple Watch and the best Apple Watch. It is a setting to change with. App.

