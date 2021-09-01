Millennium Establishes US Food Technology Innovation Center





Millennium Food-Tech LP (TASE: MIFT) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a US real estate company and established the Food-Tech Innovation Center in the United States.

As part of the Food-Tech Innovation Center in Philadelphia, Millennium Food-Tech’s portfolio companies will be provided with spacious offices to work with, along with offices, logistics and storage services. At the same time, both companies will receive support and support in entering the US market. This market has begun to enthusiastically adopt innovative food technology solutions over the last few years and is of great importance to Israeli food technology companies. Support and assistance includes referrals to lawyers, patent attorneys, accountants, and other logistics service providers specializing in this area.

The rationale behind the establishment of the Food-Tech Innovation Center is that almost all of the process of entering the American market for early-stage foreign companies is not always smooth and easy, and such innovation centers Is operated in collaboration with Americans The company facilitates the path of food technology companies seeking to conquer the US market and its key potential.

The company Millennium Food-Tech will set up an innovation center is SkyREM, a privately held real estate company with an extensive portfolio of different types of real estate assets across the United States. With offices in Philadelphia and New York, the company has assets of just over 6 million square feet. Most of SkyREM’s activities are related to the construction and operation of a logistics center.

The Food-Tech Innovation Center will be built on a SkyREM-owned site, paid for, and will serve Millennium Food-Tech portfolio companies free of charge for 12 months with no rental fees-first entry into the US market. Enough time to enable. In addition, SkyREM will consider the possibility of investing in a Millennium Food-Tech portfolio company that uses the Innovation Center.

Managed by CEO Chanan Schneider, Millennium Food-Tech focuses on companies operating in the areas of personalized nutrition, alternative proteins, food waste and residue reduction, smart packaging, artificial intelligence, and new food ingredients. I’m guessing. The company has raised 94 million NIS so far. The partnership’s current portfolio includes five companies. SavorEat has developed technology to produce meat substitutes from plant-based ingredients and is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). Phytron engaged in research and development of natural food colorants for the food industry. Tipa develops, manufactures and sells compostable packaging designed for the flexible packaging market. TripleW transforms food waste into renewable bioplastics. Yofix Probiotics develops, manufactures and sells plant-based alternative dairy products.

As of June 30, 2021, Millennium has free cash reserves for an investment of 40 million NIS, which is reserved primarily for additional investments. Just a few days ago, the partnership announced that it was working to raise more money through private placement. The partnership has already received a total investment commitment of 18 million NIS. Millennium Food-Tech said it is considering increasing funding.

