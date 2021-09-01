The world’s largest triceratops skeleton is released





Written by Amy Woodiat, CNN

The 66-million-year-old giant triceratops fossil skeleton can quickly become that of a lucky dinosaur enthusiast. That is, if you can afford an estimated 1.2 million euros ($ 1.4 million).

A specimen called Big John has a skull 2.62 meters long (8 feet 7 inches) and 2 meters wide (6 feet 7 inches), but his two largest corners are 1.1 meters long (3). Feet 7 inches), over 30 centimeters. According to auctioneer Binoche et Giquello, the width of the base (11.8 inches) can withstand a pressure of 16 tons.

The dinosaurs lived in Laramidia, the continent of what is now Alaska to Mexico, and died in an ancient floodplain now known as the Hell Creek Formation in South Dakota. There he was discovered in May 2014 by geologist Walter W. Steinville. The company said in a statement that the dinosaurs were excavated a year later and later restored in Italy.

The wreckage of the creature is preserved in the mud, the skeleton is more than 60% complete, and the skull is 75% complete. However, Big John suffers from difficult life wounds. The auctioneer said the laceration of the collar due to the replacement with a small triceratops was due to territorial defense or courtship of a companion.

The triceratops skull features three horns, a parrot-like beak, and nearly a meter of “frills” used to protect the neck and attract companions, making it the largest and largest terrestrial animal. It’s one of the “most impressive” ones. British Natural History Museum.

Herbivores can reach up to 5,500 kilograms (866 stones) and 9 meters (29 feet) in length.

According to the auctioneer, at 8 meters, Big John is the largest triceratops specimen ever found.

The skeleton of Triceratops is 66 million years old.Credit: Provided by Giquello

Creatures roamed the globe in the late Cretaceous, about 68 to 66 million years ago in what is now America.

Big John will raise between € 1.2 million ($ 1.4 million) and € 1.5 million ($ 1.7 million) at the October 21st auction at the Droo Auction House in Paris.

This is not the first time a dinosaur skeleton has been released.

The world’s most complete Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton sale broke last year’s auction quote and sold for $ 31.8 million, setting a world record for dinosaur skeletons and fossils sold at auction so far. Such sales have raised concerns from paleobiologists in the past. Last September, the Society of Vertebrate Veterinary Medicine (SVP), representing more than 2,000 professionals and students, wrote to Christie’s auction house about the skeleton of Tyrannosaurus, Stan, under the hammer.

“Fossil specimens sold in private hands can be lost by science,” the SVP said. “Even if we make it accessible to scientists, we cannot guarantee the information contained in privately owned specimens and future access, so we cannot verify scientific claims (the essence of scientific progress).” Added.

