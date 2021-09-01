Google stocks are quietly ferocious-that’s why





Google (GOOG, GOOGL) is now crowned under radar as a top performance member of the FAANG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Alphabets Google) complex, which is gaining attention amid the surge in stock prices in the summer. increase. price.

Google owner Alphabet’s stake was impressive at 8.2% in August, lagging behind Netflix’s 12.8% pop. But since the beginning of the year, Alphabet has a broad lead over the FAANG cohort.

Alphabet’s share price surged 66% this year, beating the 40% increase in second-ranked performer Facebook. The worst performing FAANG stock is Netflix, which has increased by 8% year-to-date.

Even Microsoft, which has had a good financial year, hasn’t caught up with Alphabet. Microsoft’s stock price has risen 36% in 2021.

“We’re looking at this part of risk-on-trade, and many investors are playing a wave of demand for digital advertising, which is clearly a tailwind, and Google’s success with cloud services. It’s in. This is another leg of the growth story. It’s catching up with Microsoft and Amazon. “

The latest bullishness in Alphabet’s stock seems to have ignited an impressive quarter for the second straight quarter, boosted by improved cost control, YouTube’s strengths and increased cloud service wins. Alphabet’s second-quarter sales were $ 61.9 billion, up 62% from the previous year. The operating margin increased from 17% in the previous year to 31%.

“Google continues to grow revenue and EPS with a CAGR of up to 20% on a canonical basis. The company continues to innovate its products, and machine learning capabilities allow advertisers to get higher ROI. You can continue to allocate your advertising budget to Google, “Barclays technical analyst Ross Sandler wrote in a research note earlier this month.

Indeed, the stock price plunge has taken Alphabet’s valuation to a higher level and raised expectations for the company’s financial performance.

Alphabet’s progress has boosted its reputation depending on which metric you look at to record levels compared to the last decade, according to Yahoo Finance Plus data.

For example, Alphabet’s current price-earnings ratio is a multiple of 31.2 times, well above the 10-year average of 27 times. Alphabet has a record market capitalization of $ 1.92 trillion, ranking third in the most valuable corporate competition after Apple ($ 2.54 trillion) and Microsoft ($ 2.3 trillion).

Brian Sozzi is an editor in general and an anchor for Yahoo Finance.

