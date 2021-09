A high-tech boom flagged as a dangerous siren calls college

Leading academic experts in innovation warn that universities in multiple countries and their surrounding communities are at risk of being thought to be able to create a technology-based economic boom.

The moment politicians facing financial stress see research universities as a panacea, they must retreat, said Dan Bresnitz, a university professor at the University of Toronto and chairman of innovation research Munk. He spoke to the Times World Academic Summit in Higher Education.

Professor Bresnitz will humbly talk about what we are doing about this event.

Professor Bresnitz, co-director of the Innovation Policy Lab in Toronto, is the author of this year’s Innovation Inreal Place and has posted a message about the dangers of the region, which he understands to be an innovation model in Silicon Valley. increase.

According to Professor Bresnitz, many cities around the world are trying to follow that model, and only a handful have actually succeeded. And the original Silicon Valley heritage, even if they had, contains an increasingly unhealthy division of community wealth.

Failure to attempt a much more likely outcome carries the additional risk of disappointing local lawmakers who may punitively respond to the university with respect to financing and other policies.

In a new book, Professor Bresnitz proposes that universities instead work with regional, regional and community leaders to rigorously assess regional capabilities that will benefit most people in the greatest possible way. increase.

It could mean that Silicon Valley is a leader in pursuing regional growth as part of a pipeline of economic innovation outside of the first known discovery and invention stages. He said that other parts of them include improving the relevance of early inventions to their consumers, mass production of innovations, speed, quality of products, or affordability.

One of the most economically vibrant places on the planet, Shenzhen in southeastern China, was a fishing village that had no major university more than a generation ago, Professor Bresnitz pointed out. He said that tremendous growth began with a relatively simple approach to production equipment, which led to continued innovation in the method and eventually spawned large companies such as Huawei and ZTE.

According to Professor Bresnitz, there is no need to get stuck in the middle of the university.

The pursuit of the Silicon Valley model also has the effect of diverting the university from a more comprehensive and broad approach to supporting the community, while the university focuses on patents, fame and tracking of wealthy graduates.

When Professor Bresnitz is asked by community leaders for advice on how to spark economic growth, university leaders say that imitating Silicon Valley is just one of many options and is usually not very realistic. He said it needed to remind policy makers.

